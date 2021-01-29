Royal Enfield’s Himilayan Deliveries Delayed

… And For Good Reason

An article recently posted by BikeDekho dives into the subject of Royal Enfield potentially halting deliveries of their popular Himalayan dual-sport model.

The fact of the matter is that Himalayans will be on hold for a while… But the more important piece of info we should be seeking is “the why” to back this whole scenario up.

If you’ve been slowly setting money aside for a new Himalayan, this delay could come in your favor. Sources are speculating that Royal Enfield will be taking this opportunity to roll out their newly updated Himalayan model which would account for the hold-up in deliveries. No point in sending the old bikes out when the new ones are just around the corner, I guess.

The new deliveries are supposed to resume somewhere between February and March, but the wait is well worth it. The new models will be coming with Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation system that was lifted off of the new Meteor 350 model. The Tripper Navigation system is a fully smartphone-compatible GPS system that uses an independent dash cluster to give you turn-by-turn updates to help you get to your destination without needing to take your focus off the task at hand.

Beyond the major nav-system upgrade, the bikes will come in new colors (Granite Black, Pine Green, Mirage Silver), and come complete with a revised seat (more comfortable) and front rack for storage.

Hold tight! The wait is well worth it.