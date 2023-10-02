Royal Enfield’s Flying Us to Texas for a Bike Debut

In a little over a week, WebBikeWorld is going to be attending a Royal Enfield Product Launch Event, and we’re bringing y’all with us.

…Digitally, of course.

Back in mid-September, the brand slid into our inbox with a rather polite query.

Would we like to be flown down to Texas for an all-expenses-paid adventure where we’d get rides, tours and a SUPER sweet squint at a new bike set to sail into American markets?

Hell to the yes. I had brains and bags packed before I was even finished responding to the thing, so I guess it’s official: WebBikeWorld’s going to the Lone Star state for a prime peek at a new machine for American markets.

Royal Enfield’s Scram 411. Media sourced from Royal Enfield of North America.

The event itself will be running from October 12-14. Festivities apparently include a tour of Royal Enfield’s brand-new Tech Center (on a Royal Enfield model of my choice, of course) complimented by a ride through Texas’s idyllic countryside.

Of course, the climax is reserved for the final evening of the event, where we’re told there will be a hefty “in-depth product presentation” of the mystery unit.

Any ideas as to what’s being debuted? We’ll leave a hint here from our invite:

Everything’s bigger in Texas and our next launch is set to be METEORIC.” – Royal Enfield

As you can see, there will be plenty to cover beforehand. Be sure to connect with our social media platforms for a cutting-edge update on what we’ve got planned for this launch’s coverage; I’ll be updating here as well as our social media channels.

Which Royal Enfield model would you like me to try out while I’m in Texas?

*Media sourced from Royal Enfield in North America*