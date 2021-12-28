Royal Enfield X CALM Are Giving Away a Continental GT 650

A Bike For The Masses, In Support of Mental Health Charity

We’ve just been given the heads up that Royal Enfield is teaming up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to give in the name of mental health – and one of the ten prizes included in the raffle is a Continental GT 650 with a one-of-a-kind paint job.

The report from MCN states that tickets for the ‘”Open It Up” – The Big Raffle’ are £5.00 each – that’s a small price to pay for Royall Enfield’s “lightest, fastest, most powerful motorcycle” (at least, according to their official website).

Judging by the sign-up options, we’re thinking anybody can enter, though we see in the fine print that ‘UK delivery is included’…so expect to chuck over a bit of green if you’re outside their borders.

“Our goal is to develop long-term cultural changes to get more people talking about mental health issues within the motorcycling world and beyond. It’s something we feel really passionate about,” states the collaboration on raffall.com.

The raffle ends Thursday, 31st March 2022 at 13:00, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting CALM (Registered Charity No. 1110621).

Here’s a list of the total available prizes according to raffall.com – CALM and RE didn’t scrimp on these, that’s for sure.

‘”Open It Up” – The Big Raffle’ Prizes:

Win a one-of-a-kind CONTINENTAL GT – in a stunningly unique colour, trim and graphic finish as designed by Luke Robbins – the winner of the of inaugural Student Design Competition ‘STYLE YOUR OWN’

2. 2 Tickets to Join the ‘The Highland Scramble’ Experience – in Scotland!

Win a pair of tickets to join the fantastic team at Biker B’nB on one of their ‘Highland Scramble’ Experiences – and enjoy some of Scotland’s most spectacular riding roads!

The winning prize will include the rental of 2 Royal Enfield Motorcycles for the duration of the ‘Highland Scramble’ Experience.

3. BELSTAFF x ROYAL ENFIELD – Limited Edition Gift Package

Win a unique Gift Package filled with amazing items from the recent BELSTAFF x ROYAL ENFIELD – Limited Edition Apparel Collaboration.

The Gift Pack will include:

– Winner choice of either – 1 x iconic waxed cotton Trialmaster jacket or 1 x Brooklands armoured motorcycle jacket.

– 1 x Zip-Through Sweatshirt

– 1 x T-shirt

– 1 x Cap

– 1 x Enamel Mug

4. £500 Voucher Towards a MOTOJUNKIES Experience – in Wales!

Win a £500 voucher to put toward an awesome MOTOJUNKIES experience – Trail Riding and Adventure Tours through the stunning landscapes of Wales on a Royal Enfield!

With a whole host of different on and off-road riding experiences and training courses to choose from – you’ll be able to select the package that best suits your preferences.

5. 2 Tickets to Join a Day of ‘SLIDE SCHOOL’ Flat Tracking

Win 2 Tickets to a day of ‘SLIDE SCHOOL’ – learning how to Flat Track with Dirt Craft and Gary Birtwistle, our official Royal Enfield Flat Track Rider!

Slide School Riders will be using a specially customised fleet of Royal Enfield Himalayan Motorcycles – the “FT411” exclusively designed and specifically built for the Slide School Flat Track environment. The perfect base for learning to slide with confidence.

6. 2 Tickets for a Day of ‘TRAIL SCHOOL’ – with Superior Motorcycle Experiences – in Dorset!

Win a pair of tickets to join the brilliant team at Superior Motorcycle Experiences (SME) for a day of ‘TRAIL SCHOOL” – learn new skills, meet new people and build the confidence to plan your own off-road adventures!

The day starts at the picturesque Dorset HQ where the winning individual and their riding partner will be issued a Royal Enfield Himalayan for the day to embark on a day of adventure riding across the stunning trails of Dorset.

The day will involve various elements and diverse terrain meaning your skills and confidence should develop throughout the day. The rides are as much about enjoying your surroundings as riding your machine. Regular stops and panoramic photo opportunities enable you to take a breath and soak in the atmosphere of your adventure along the way.

7. 4 x Entry Tickets to the 2022 MALLE MILE

Win 4 x Entry Tickets to the iconic MALLE MILE (2022) – the greatest and most inappropriate motorcycle race & festival in the UK!

Held in the grounds of the beautiful Grimsthorpe Castle, join for a celebration of the motorcycle in all its forms. With a non-stop programme of very inappropriate racing – with Art Shows, Brand Exhibitions, Live Music & DJ’s, the Midnight Mile, the Lost Club, the Malle Scramble and the now legendary Mile After-Party – this is one not to be missed.

8. £300 Gift Card to Spend With URBAN RIDER

Win a £300 Gift Card to spend with URBAN RIDER – the one-stop-shop for all your motorcycle apparel and gear needs!

Urban Rider is the retail destination for the world’s finest riding gear, offering you expert advice and five star rated customer service from a team of knowledgeable and passionate riders.

The flagship London store is located on the New King’s Road, Fulham showcasing the finest brands and latest styles. Urban Rider can also be found in East London in a concession at the Bike Shed, Shoreditch.

9. BIKE SHED x ROYAL ENFIELD – Collab Apparel Gift Package

Win a unique Gift Package filled with amazing items from the recent BIKE SHED x ROYAL ENFIELD – Limited Edition Apparel Collaboration.

The Gift Pack will include:

– BSMC x RE – Messenger Bag

– BSMC x RE – Long Sleeve Tee

– BSMC x RE – Trucker Cap

– BSMC x RE – Tube Socks

10. 3 Exclusive Framed Prints of Royal Enfield Custom Motorcycles

Win 3 Exclusive Framed Prints of some of our most iconic Royal Enfield Custom Motorcycles.

Once the winning individual has been selected the Royal Enfield team will be in touch to provide a selection of images from which to choose.

All prints will be A4 in size – with an A3 black frame and white mount.

For more information and to register for a worthy cause, be sure to head over to Raffall.com; in the meantime, be sure to check out recent additions to our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title Hero sourced from Moonraker Motorcycles*