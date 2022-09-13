Royal Enfield: CEO Leaks Details on New Adventure Bike

I guess if you’re going to have a leak, you’re going to do it yourself, right?

In a recent bit of activity, Royal Enfield’s CEO (Siddhartha ‘Sid’ Lal) dropped a video of their incubating adventure bike – and while there have been one or two cries of ‘wolf’ in the past from this marque, you can’t refute this one is coming from a rock-solid source.

The short video (published to Instagram) shows a round headlight (LED, of course), followed by a lean bike build with a relatively short windscreen, 21/17in spoked wheels, long-travel suspension, and a single rear shock (via MCN).

Royal Enfield’s Instagram platform, where the CEO posted a short video showing the adventure bike that will soon eb revealed. Media sourced from MCN.

Apart from this list, the 450cc, single-cylinder adventure unit will also purportedly be RE’s first adventure bike to show off inverted forks.

Expect the new machine to be developed at Enfield’s UK Technology Centre, with the build phase taking place in India.

EICMA’s around the corner, so we won’t leave a November debut out of the cards – and if the Hunter 350’s debut was any indicator, we can expect a reveal in short order, now that the leak is out and circulating.

