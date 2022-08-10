Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 to Arrive at UK Dealers in November

Royal Enfield’s smart new smart-looking scoot has been officially released into the wild – and with the Hunter 350 joining the rest of the range for November, we’re looking forward to the bike’s contributions to the urban retro riding community.

The Hunter shows off a taller build than the Meteor, with an 790mm seat height riding on 17-inch alloy wheels on tubeless rubbers.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from RideApart.

RE’s goal for this new RE ride was ‘compact geometry, nimble steering and confident braking,’ for those ultimate intercity commutes. As such, expect ‘41mm non-adjustable telescopic forks with 130mm of travel up front [and] twin rear shocks [with] six-step preload adjustment,’ according to the report from MCN.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from IMBOLDN.

Everything works with a steady downtube spine chassis holding the analog readout and LCD screen, alongside the electronics, including dual-channel ABS, and a charging port for your device of choice.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from The Financial Express.

Expect the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to come in the following colorways: Dapper White, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, Rebel Black, Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Factory Black, and Factory Silver.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Media sourced from The Financial Express.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.