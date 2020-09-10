Rolling Blackouts Hit The Ténéré 700 With New Accessory Line

Some Exciting Upgrades For Your New Ténéré 700.

If you managed to snag a Ténéré 700 before seasons end, you may find solace in knowing that Yamaha Europe announced their new black accessory line to keep you occupied during this year’s off season. September marks the end of riding season for many of us living in colder climates (Europe… I’m looking at you), and we all know nothing keeps the “ride withdrawal” at bay more than slapping a few upgrades on the ol’ steed while you wait out the snow.

*Fades to black*…

Introducing the Ténéré 700 black accessory line. Compared to it’s far more established 1000cc big brother, the Ten700 hasn’t quite had its first surge of aftermarket support, but Yamaha Europe deems to change that with their total of six new accessories to personalize your Ten700 riding experience.

We’ll start off with the biggest (and in my opinion, most important) pieces in the collection: Yamaha’s Explorer Packs, and Akrapovič’s titanium slip-on exhaust. The explorer packs are now available in black to match your new bat-bike and combine for a total of 74 liters of aluminum carrying capacity (37L each). Unfortunately, they aren’t waterproof – which is a strange decision for an adventure bike accessory – but there are many other options available if you are looking for something weather resistant.

From my experience, Yamaha and Akrapovič go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly, so I’m pleased to see that they decided to go the Akra route for this release to bring some Slovenian grunt to your bike.

In addition to the Explorer Packs, we also have yet another storage option with a new toolbox that mounts right to your skid plate with enough room for both Yamaha’s metric tool kit and a few other tools; a perfect addition for a bike designed to go everywhere.

Speaking of roadside repair, this release also contains some protective bits to keep your bike safe and prolong the need to use the aforementioned tool kit when blazing the trails: a black aluminum skid plate and a black chain guard.

For now, our European Ténéré 700 riding friends will be the only ones enjoying this release as Yamaha hasn’t announced anything regarding the black-out to hitting NA.