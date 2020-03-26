Roland Sands Design Wants You to Build a Custom Motorcycle While In Quarantine

Keeping Riders Busy

Roland Sands Design (RSD) is known for its killer gear, but the company also makes fantastic custom parts for riders. The company now is holding The Corona Virus Bike Build Off to help keep you from getting too bored while you’re in quarantine. RSD has discounted its parts at 19 percent across its website to encourage participation.

If you’re interested in participating in the build-off, then check out the rules below that were taken from RSD’s press release:

Rule #1 Build what you like, we’d prefer it be two wheels and motorized, but if you build a badass trike or a bicycle, we won’t be mad.

Rule #2 #hashtaging a completed build is ok, but you probably won’t win.

Rule #3 We don’t know when this shit show is going to end, so as of this time, there is no official end date. Our best approximation is Mid May or five to eight weeks from today. That said, things could change and be extended or shortened due to severity.

Rule #4 Socialize!! Have fun with it. Talk about it, hashtag, share it with friends, basically do everything you’re not supposed to do right now, just do it on social media. Show your fellow builders support, like and comment on projects that you love or maybe ones you think need a little extra help. Keep it funny, treat people with the respect you afford yourself and stay away from everyone!!!

Rule #5 This is a worldwide competition. We are all in this together borders and oceans may separate us, but the heart of the two-wheeled culture is alive and well and lives through all of us and the Corona Bike Build Off.

The motorcycles will be judged online and there will be giveaways from sponsors to the winners. If you participate, make sure to use the hashtag #coronavirusbikebuildoff so the company can see your bike. Roland Sands himself describes the build-off in detail in the video below.