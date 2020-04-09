Roland Sands Design and Comoto Enter Into Strategic Partnership

A Pretty Big Move

I’m a fan of Roland Sands Design gear. The company has a stylish approach to making everything it does. Not every single one of its products are absolutely amazing, but there’s no denying that many of the products it’s involved with are top-notch. That’s why I found it interesting to learn that Roland Sands Design and Comoto have entered into a partnership for sales and distribution.

For those who don’t know, Comoto owns Revzilla, CycleGear, and J&P Cycles. I spoke with the company’s CEO not too long ago when Comoto announced the acquisition of J&P Cycles. If you want to learn more about how those three brands operate under the Comoto umbrella, you can read that article.

As far as this new deal with Roland Sands Design goes, Comoto will be the exclusive U.S. distributor for RSD Apparel through their entity Upshift Distribution. The company will also offer third-party logistics services for RSD delivering directly to consumers.

“We’ve always been excited about two wheels—it’s 100 percent what drives our business: the bike builds, parts and apparel—and the Comoto crew shares that moto stoke. With that as a concrete foundation for both businesses, we can’t lose,” said Roland Sands, president/CEO of RSD.

The deal is really a good one for both companies. While I’m always a bit wary of a huge company like Comoto swallowing up all the activity in any industry, I think this is likely only a good thing for consumers. It will allow Comoto to streamline operations at various levels of business.