Rockford Fosgate® Presents South Dakota’s All-Out Bagger Show

Rockford Fosgate® is giving us an All-Out Bagger Show – and it’s right down the road from the Sturgis Bike Rally.

Beyond the Sprawling prairies, fertile farmland, and glacial lakes of South Dakota, is Harley-Davidson‘s® Outlaw Square.

The square, rich in local history, is home to a slew of events that take place throughout the summer – and now Rockford Fosgate®, a company in the business of high-performance audio systems, is presenting the All-Out Bagger Show on August 8, from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Harley riders can expect a fun time at the event, from a ‘Best In Show’ cash prize of $1000 to various other Best In Class awards, courtesy of Rockford Fosgate®.

According to a report from Yahoo! Finance, other perks of the All-Out Bagger Show include competitions for Best Audio, Best Paint, and Best Performance, all hosted by the editorial director of V-Twin Visionary© Jeff G. Holt.

Fancy a few test rides? Rockford Fosgate will be demo-ing a series of motorcycles for bikers looking to change out (or get into) a new ride.

The test rides will also be the perfect place to get a gander of Harley-Davidson® Audio, powered by Rockford Fosgate, installed in anticipation of the event.

And even if you decide not to take advantage of the various competitions, word is out that you’ll still be treated to prizes throughout the day, as well as a few giveaway items from the Rockford Fosgate® staff.

Registration for the All-Out Bagger Show will be on-site at the Harley-Davidson’s® Outlaw Square, and make sure you’re there by noon!

A heads up from the press release: If you’re unable to make it to this event on August 8, make sure you check out the Rockford Fosgate® booth at the Sturgis® Motorcycle Rally™ (just down the road!) from August 6th – 15th.

Need something earlier than August? We got you covered.

The Rally at Exit 55™ will be holding festivities and fun for all shapes and sizes at the Black Hills Harley-Davidson® dealership, from July 31st – August 14th.

Get out there, get grinding, and stay safe!