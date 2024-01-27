Ricky Brabec is the Winner of the 2024 Dakar Rally!

Ricky Brabec wins his second Dakar Rally

The last time Brabec took first place in the Dakar was back in 2020

Monster Energy Honda takes home First, Third and Sixth place

Monster Energy rider Ricky Brabec has snatched the Dakar Rally trophy!

Honda’s recent press release tells us that this is Ricky’s second Dakar Rally win, the first being back in 2020 when the Southern Californian became the first American to win Dakar’s two-wheeled efforts.

Ricky Brabec in the Dakar 2024 Rally. Media provided by Honda.

The 2024 Dakar Rally at a glance

For 2023, the fifth Saudi Arabia Dakar took riders from the Northwestern city of Al-`Ula to the shores of the Red Sea, passing through the oceans of dunes in the Empty Quarter to land in Yanbu – a 4,766-mile trek that lasted from January 5-19.

During those days, competitors had to complete timed sections of the Rally (titled “specials”) to determine a winner, with a single rest day given to recover from the tough terrain and rugged environs.

Overall, the Dakar 2024 landed the following final results board (courtesy of the Dakar’s website):

The top three racers from the 2024 Dakar Rally. Media provided by Honda.

Honda’s Monster Energy team efforts

We’re told that this year’s iteration of the Rally saw the Honda Monster Energy team name taking lead the majority of the way, with occasional challenges presented by Spaniard Tosha Schareina (who snatched the prologue at the beginning of the Rally) and Chilean José Ignacio “Nacho” Cornejo, who took the lead for a full day after Stage 4.

After the 48-hour Chrono stage, Brabec stayed in front and refused to hand over his crown, creating the following stats for Monster Energy Honda:

Ricky Brabec: First Place

Adrien Van Beveren: Third Place

Jose Cornejo: Sixth Place

A view of the Dakar 2024 two-wheeled results. Media provided by Honda.

What does Ricky have to say about this year’s Rally win?

Naturally, Ricky is extremely happy with the results, though stage 11 purportedly had Brabec a bit worried when Ross started the stage 18 minutes behind.

Upon completion of the Dakar, Brabec was quoted as being grateful that everyone stayed safe during the grueling event:

Ross and my own team kept me on my toes, but not just me, I think we were keeping everyone on each other’s toes. It was definitely a fight to the end for everyone. I’m really happy we’re all here and all safe, and we can go home. I think number 9 will be my lucky number from now on.” – Ricky Brabec, Monster Energy Honda racer ( Honda )