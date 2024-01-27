Ricky Brabec is the Winner of the 2024 Dakar Rally!

|
Monster Energy rider Ricky Brabec has snatched the Dakar Rally trophy!
Honda’s recent press release tells us that this is Ricky’s second Dakar Rally win, the first being back in 2020 when the Southern Californian became the first American to win Dakar’s two-wheeled efforts.
The 2024 Dakar Rally at a glance
For 2023, the fifth Saudi Arabia Dakar took riders from the Northwestern city of Al-`Ula to the shores of the Red Sea, passing through the oceans of dunes in the Empty Quarter to land in Yanbu – a 4,766-mile trek that lasted from January 5-19.
During those days, competitors had to complete timed sections of the Rally (titled “specials”) to determine a winner, with a single rest day given to recover from the tough terrain and rugged environs.
Overall, the Dakar 2024 landed the following final results board (courtesy of the Dakar’s website):
|
POS.
|
NO.
|
RIDER
|
TEAM
|
TIME
|
GAP
|
PENALTY
|
1
|
9
|
(USA) RICKY BRABEC
|
MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|
51H 30′ 08”
|
–
|
00H 01′ 00”
|
2
|
46
|
(BWA) ROSS BRANCH
|
HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|
51H 41′ 01”
|
+ 00H 10′ 53”
|
00H 01′ 00”
|
3
|
42
|
(FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN
|
MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|
51H 42′ 33”
|
+ 00H 12′ 25”
|
–
|
4
|
47
|
(ARG) KEVIN BENAVIDES
|
RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|
52H 08′ 56”
|
+ 00H 38′ 48”
|
00H 04′ 00”
|
5
|
2
|
(AUS) TOBY PRICE
|
RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|
52H 15′ 36”
|
+ 00H 45′ 28”
|
–
|
6
|
11
|
MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|
52H 16′ 46”
|
+ 00H 46′ 38”
|
00H 06′ 00”
|
7
|
1
|
(ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES
|
HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|
52H 23′ 39”
|
+ 00H 53′ 31”
|
00H 16′ 00”
|
8
|
5
|
(AUS) DANIEL SANDERS
|
RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|
52H 44′ 40”
|
+ 01H 14′ 32”
|
–
|
9
|
142
|
(SVK) STEFAN SVITKO
|
SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM
|
53H 26′ 36”
|
+ 01H 56′ 28”
|
–
|10
|23
|(CZE) MARTIN MICHEK
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|54H 18′ 57”
|+ 02H 48′ 49”
|
00H 01′ 00”
Honda’s Monster Energy team efforts
We’re told that this year’s iteration of the Rally saw the Honda Monster Energy team name taking lead the majority of the way, with occasional challenges presented by Spaniard Tosha Schareina (who snatched the prologue at the beginning of the Rally) and Chilean José Ignacio “Nacho” Cornejo, who took the lead for a full day after Stage 4.
After the 48-hour Chrono stage, Brabec stayed in front and refused to hand over his crown, creating the following stats for Monster Energy Honda:
- Ricky Brabec: First Place
- Adrien Van Beveren: Third Place
- Jose Cornejo: Sixth Place
What does Ricky have to say about this year’s Rally win?
Naturally, Ricky is extremely happy with the results, though stage 11 purportedly had Brabec a bit worried when Ross started the stage 18 minutes behind.
Upon completion of the Dakar, Brabec was quoted as being grateful that everyone stayed safe during the grueling event:
|
– Ricky Brabec, Monster Energy Honda racer (Honda)