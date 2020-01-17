Honda Wins the 2020 Dakar Rally With Ricky Brabec

First Time Since 1989

Honda is celebrating right now. The rider Ricky Brabec won the 2020 Dakar Rally for the Japanese factory. Honda hasn’t won the rally since 1989. In piloting Honda’s bike to the win, Ricky Brabec also became the first American ever to win the race.

“At the end, we put the pieces to the puzzle together,” said Brabec, according to MoreBikes. “We couldn’t do it without every rider in the team. I’m really happy. It’s my fifth Dakar, my second time finishing… I woke up this morning just happy to ride the last day. And we’re here. We won!”

In the last 18 years, KTM has dominated the Dakar Rally. This should come as little surprise. KTM has some of the best bikes out there, and its off-road prowess is well-known. Honda has won it in the past and also has a strong off-road reputation. It’s nice to see the title go to another brand this year, and cool to see Brabec and the team he rode with come away with the win. Congrats to him, Honda, and everyone involved.