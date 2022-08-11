Rev’It! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Review Summary Review Summary The REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O jacket is a mesh jacket with a waterproof Hydratex G liner. It is very well designed and constructed with quality materials. The fit is very relaxed, and with the wind panel, it is wearable in a range of weather. It is EN 17092 rated A and comes with very flexible CE1 Seesmart armors. Design Materials Build Quality Fit Comfort Protection Value for Money Reader Rating 0 Votes Pros More stylish than the previous version The waterproof Hydrotex G liner is effective and comfortable Wearable in a range of temperatures Fit adjustability Quality materials and construction Flexible Seesmart shoulder and elbow armors included Well-thought-out design Cons No waterproof pocket No back protector insert included 4.7 Excellent! Rev’It! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Image Gallery Buy Now RevZilla

When thinking about San Diego, CA, people imagine a beach city with a mild climate that’s always 70 °F throughout the year. It is not too far from the truth, but we also have mountains and deserts to the east where the weather is very different from the beachfront. If you ride from the coastal area to the desert on a summer day, the temperature can change wildly from 65 °F to 110 °F. That justifies my having five riding jackets for different temperatures (or so I tell my pocketbook!).

When I received the REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O jacket for this review in late spring/early summer, we had perfect weather here to ride in wearing just about any jacket. But the Torque 2 H2O is a mesh jacket intended for summer rides—even though the summer in Holland, where REV’IT! is from, may not be that hot. Testing in the coastal climate of San Diego would be of limited value.

To test the jacket in a hotter climate, I took a road trip to Apache Junction, AZ, where the temperatures easily reach 100 °F. It was a little over 400 miles, about a seven-hour ride on my VFR800 to get there. And the temperature fluctuation didn’t disappoint; it started from coastal San Diego at 60 °F and ended up in the desert at 103 °F. On top of that, I encountered some rain on the way. So I can safely say I used the jacket in almost all weather patterns short of sleet and snow for this review!

REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Material

The outer shell is 100% polyester. 3D jacquard mesh is used on the chest panels, under and inner arms, and back panel. Other areas are made with durable 600D polyester, which is not as thick or stiff as Cordura and is perfect for a lightweight, warm-weather jacket like the Torque 2 H2O.

The detachable waterproof liner is Hydratex coated. I like that the Inside of this liner is a mesh fabric that doesn’t stick to your skin even when you get sweaty. The collar has microfiber inside, and the edge has soft neoprene piping.

REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Construction

Solid. That’s how I describe the construction of this jacket. The stitching is even and neat. I actually tried to find any unintended openings to check the backside of the outer shell, but all the hems and seams are cleanly sewn shut.

It is expected for a well-established company like REV’IT! to have reasonable quality control, yet it is not always the case. I appreciate that REV’IT! cares about the small details of its products.

REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Design

Outer Shell of REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket

The previous version of the Torque Jacket had patterns on the 600D fabric. I love flashy gear, but it was not to my taste, especially the pink one. Instead, the new Torque 2 has a woven pattern on the mesh. As a result, it is more subtle and looks more sophisticated.

The jacket has two stash pockets on the waist and an inner chest pocket on the right.

More often than not, these side pockets are too small for average-sized smartphones (or rather, smartphones are just way too gigantic to carry these days) with most jackets you buy for riding. Heck, even if I manage to zip them closed, I can hardly put anything else inside. So I was so happy to find the Torque 2’s stash pockets are large enough to put my phone, keys, earplugs, and other items I’d like to keep close at hand.

One disappointment is that none of these pockets are waterproof. I expected at least one to be waterproof. But, I guess nothing can be perfect.

The front zipper is large-toothed and heavy-duty. Its pull is almost an inch wide (2.2cm) and very easy to handle with a gloved hand. Similarly, the pull on the stash pockets has a code with dipped ends, making it easy to zip open or close the pockets. I think this is a small detail but very well thought out.

Having the v-flap and velcro closure on the cuff is an excellent idea for a versatile jacket like the Torque 2 because velcro closure is obviously much more adjustable than zip closure or standard snap buttons. I liked that I could close it tighter to have the gauntlet glove over the sleeve when riding in the rain or keep it looser to have more airflow in hot weather.

That said, I was glad that REV’IT! used the snap button instead of the velcro on the closure for the neck. I have a jacket with velcro on the neck, and it is super annoying that the helmet straps always get caught on it. Again, the well-thought-out design of this product is very much appreciated.

Inner Liner of REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket

The detachable Hydratex G liner is waterproof and very much windproof. Unfortunately, or fortunately for testing purposes, I encountered rain and chilly wind on the way to AZ, with a temperature probably in the high 50s. But the liner kept me dry and comfortable, even though the jacket lets in a lot of air.

It is secured mainly by three snaps on each side on the front instead of the ubiquitous zippers. In addition, two tabs with snap buttons on the sleeves are color-coded, which is a very nice touch. It means the sleeves can be attached back correctly without trial and error.

Over the liner’s front zipper is a wind panel that works beautifully. It is twofold and keeps the air and water out very effectively. At first, I thought it was cumbersome that the panel had five velcros to close. But as I put more miles on the jacket in various temperatures, I came to appreciate the panel’s effectiveness and the liner, which both add a lot more versatility to the jacket. Well done!

REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Sizing

I usually wear an XS-S or 36-40 jacket, depending on the design or brand, and Size 36 of the Torque 2 H2O fits well. The cut is a tour fit, which is very relaxed and doesn’t restrict the body movement. Even with the back protector and shoulder armors, it feels slightly roomier than my Dainese size 40 jacket.

It has an adjustable strap with velcro on the waist and a tab with a snap button on the upper arms to adjust the fit. During the road trip, I used these tabs to tighten the fit more often than I thought I would. When I rode on the freeway for a long time or through a very windy area in the desert, the jacket fluttered much less in the wind and made the ride more comfortable.

Only one of my five other jackets has this adjustment on the arms. I was pleasantly surprised by its usefulness.

REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Ventilation

The large 3D jacquard mesh panels on the chest and the back and the jacket’s relaxed fit allow for high airflow. In Arizona, as long as the traffic was moving at a reasonable speed, I was not getting too sweaty; the jacket definitely does what it is supposed to. But when you ride in 100 °F+ weather, it is hot no matter what.

What I was more intrigued about this jacket was the capability of the liner to keep me warm in cooler temperatures despite the airflow. I was comfortable riding at freeway speed down to the mid-high 50s degrees with the Hydratex G liner. Given the thinness of the liner, that is pretty impressive in my book.

This versatility makes the Torque 2 an excellent choice for commuting during slightly chilly morning rides and warmer afternoon rides.

REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket Protection

The Torque 2 H2O is rated A with EN 17092 Standard. CE level 1 Seesmart shoulder and elbow armors are included. These armor pads are very flexible, and the structure of the armor lets the air move freely, making it perfect for a warm-weather jacket.

The jacket has a pocket for an optional Seesoft CE level 2 back protector insert. It would have been nicer if it came with a back protector. But at least, REV’IT! kindly put a small label on the lip of the pocket indicating what size back protector you should get for the particular jacket size. So no guessing is needed.

The jacket also has laminated reflectors on the back, chest, and upper arms for visibility.

Final Verdict on the REV’IT! Torque 2 H2O Ladies Jacket

Since the road trip, this jacket has been my go-to jacket in both hot and cool weather. It performed well in the 100 °F heat and kept me warm in the chilly rain. Honestly, I was very impressed. Not only is it stylish, but the features are also well thought out and functional. Its construction is solid with quality materials.

The detachable Hydratex G liner and its wind panel are very effective and let me ride in changing weather without packing an extra jacket. It is a little bummer that it doesn’t have any waterproof pockets. Regardless, it is highly recommended.

Specs

Manufacturer: REV’IT!

REV’IT! Price: $259.99

$259.99 Made in: Bangladesh

Bangladesh Sizes: Women’s 34-46

Women’s 34-46 Colors: Black, Black & Anthracite, Black & Light Gray

Black, Black & Anthracite, Black & Light Gray Safety Designations: EN 17092 Rated A, CE 1 shoulder and elbow armors

Review Date: July 2022