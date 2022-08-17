Recall: KTM and Husqvarna Bikes Recalled Due to Danger of Tread Separation in Conti TKC80 Tires

If you have a 2019/2020/2021/2022 Huskie or Katoom-inclined machine in your garage with Continental TKC80’s you might want to put down your coffee and give this recall a quick skim – because it’s a big one.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) has issued a recall for dual sport and ADV models from KTM and Husqvarna’s lineups after issues were found with factory-installed Conti TKC80’s.

According to ADVPulse, a grand total of 27,399 motorcycles have been affected in a recall that piggybacks the original Continental TKC80 recall that was published back around late May of this year.

A Conti TKC80 tire. Media sourced from ContiMoto.

“During an investigation, Continental evaluated and performed endurance testing on several different tire models, including the TKC80,” states the report.

“Tests revealed that cracks longer than 3/16 inch may develop in the tread grooves of the TKC80, which triggered a recall by the company.”

Here are the motorcycles that have been affected:

HUSQVARNA

701 ENDURO – 2019-2021

701 ENDURO LR – 2020

FE 250 – 2019

FE 350 – 2019

FE 350S – 2020-2023

FE 450 – 2019

FE 501 – 2019

FE 501S – 2020-2023

KTM

1090 ADVENTURE R – 2019

1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R – 2019-2020

250 EXC-F – 2019

350 EXC-F – 2019-2023

450 EXC-F – 2019

500 EXC-F – 2019-2023

690 ENDURO R – 2019-2022

890 ADVENTURE R – 2021-2022

890 ADVENTURE R RALLY – 2021

A KTM motorcycle with Conti TKC80 tires. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com

Although there has yet to be a complaint filed on the batch of ill-performing rubbers, the dangers of tire tread separation are no joke; be sure to spread the word and check your garage, just in case.

Dealers in your area will replace any affected tires, free of charge (naturally). If you’re not sure if your machine is affected, the post will be sending deliveries of recall notifications and reminders on September 19, 2022.

A Conti TKC80 tire. Media sourced from 2RideTheWorld.

“Owners may contact KTM/Husqvarna customer service at 1-888-985-6090 and reference recall numbers KTB2208 and HTB2207.”

“You may also contact the NHTSA Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or check if your bike is involved in the recall by entering its VIN number at www.nhtsa.gov.”

Be sure to check back at our shiny new webpage for updates (or other similar recalls); drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from Adventure Designs, ContiMoto, and 2RideTheWorld*