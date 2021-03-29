Recall: Ducati Multistrada V4

Since the release of the new Ducati Multistrada V4, adventure-touring fans have been jumping for joy, but those celebrations are about to be cut short.

Ducati has found issues with the valve guides in the V4 Granturismo engines that can lead to excessive wear and inevitably losing power, then failing at the top end of the engine.

The defective valve guides are supplied by one of two suppliers for Ducati. Despite quality checks done before the Multistrada V4’s production, the longevity of the guides has now been deemed recall-worthy.

Ducati’s remedy for the affected Multistrada V4’s is to outright replace the engine with a new one that has been freshly built in the Bologna factory.

There are a total of 60 Multistrada’s in North America that are affected by the recall and will have the engines replaced as a part of the recall.

For the few customers affected by the recall, they will be generously compensated for the inconvenience by receiving two years of annual maintenance, a free software upgrade that is valued at $850 plus labor, and a $1,500 voucher for Ducati apparel or accessories.

The number one priority is to have the customer-owner Multistrada V4’s serviced prior to any affected inventory at Ducati dealers. Multistrada V4 owners will be contacted by Ducati dealers to address the recall but concerned customers can check the Ducati website or call Ducati Customer Services, toll-free at 1-888-391-5446.