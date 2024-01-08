Raw Sound From A 2023 BMW S1000RR

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is BMW’s high-performance sportbike designed for both track and street use. It features a 999cc engine that produces 205 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 186 miles per hour. The bike has a lightweight aluminum frame and a sleek, aerodynamic body that contributes to its nimble handling and stability at high speeds.

The S 1000 RR has numerous features to ensure control of all that power with its fantastic adjustable suspension and a comprehensive electronics package that includes traction control and ABS. In addition, it has a quick shifter for smooth gear changes and an up/down feature for convenience.

See it in action and enjoy the beautiful soundtrack of its 205hp 999 cc air-cooled engine as it navigates the streets of Tokyo.