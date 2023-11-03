RAVEN Moto Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans Review Summary Review Summary If you are looking for a stylish yet protective, industry-first, look no further! The RAVEN Women's High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans come equipped with an inner liner that is made out of high-density 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ aramid fiber lining. It is used in high-impact areas for abrasion resistance. The jeans also include Premium CE Level 2 protectors for your knees and hips. With reinforced stitching and YKK Zippers, these ripped armor jeans are not only trendy, they are perfect for safe riding. These jeans come in 3 different washes and are available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large; they also offer custom sizing. Their jeans are made out of super stretch denim, which makes the jeans comfortable and breathable. You get the best of both worlds - a flattering, stylish jean paired with top-tier quality and extra safety measures. These are jeans you don't want to miss out on! Size & Fit Design & Quality Protection Features Pros High-waisted with a skinny fit for a street-style look The inner liner is made out of high-density 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ aramid fiber lining in high-impact areas for abrasion resistance Premium CE Level 2 protectors are included for your knees and hips Protectors are easily accessible through outside zippers and Velcro Features secure YKK®️ zipper closures Super stretch denim Multiple belt loops Custom sizing available Cons Standard sizing does not accommodate curvy women Not true to size, sizing is smaller than average The zipper closures on the knees could potentially scratch your bike Misaligned logo on the left knee 4.2 RAVEN Moto Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans Image Gallery Buy Now RAVEN Moto

My search might be over…

Let me start off by saying that this review is a big one… So grab a seat and get comfy.

I have been searching for a pair of riding pants with sufficient protection ALL summer! I have tried multiple different brands, different styles, different sizes and I have come up empty-handed.

I have a 28-inch waist and a 42-inch hip. Don’t get me wrong, I have worked hard for those measurements in the gym. However, being a gym girly has left me searching all over for riding pants that fit my body type and keep me protected.

Enter RAVEN!

Devan has been working with RAVEN on the new release of their ARCANE Armored Cargo Joggers. RAVEN thought these unisex joggers would be perfect for me. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

After another failed try-on, I was extremely discouraged. I even told Devan that riding pants was not an option for me because of my body type. When Devan relayed my frustration to RAVEN they asked for one more opportunity to change my mind.

And that they did.

I was very reluctant to accept these riding jeans after facing months of disappointment. Devan asked me to give the jeans a try because RAVEN was convinced they would be exactly what I was looking for. Let’s just say I’m glad they were persistent in getting me to try the Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans.

RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans

Although the High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans are not a perfect fit for me, they are the best option I have found for my body type. The more I wear them, the more I like them.

You can check out some other riding pants for curvier women here!

Let me start off by saying they are extremely comfortable. Thanks to the ultra-stretch denim, the jeans feel like joggers while maintaining the ‘ripped jeans’ look. They are breathable but provide great protection throughout the entire pant.

The included armor pads, Kevlar lining, stretch denim, and breathability make these ripped jeans a no-brainer when deciding what to wear riding. Keep reading for my full breakdown of the RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans!

Are You Reading the Right Review?

Unlike the unisex ARCANE Armored Cargo Joggers, RAVEN Moto has released the REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans in both men’s and women’s sizing. The men’s and women’s jeans are virtually the same, with the women’s having an additional colorscheme and a high-waist.

Size & Fit

When RAVEN reached out about the Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans, I was reluctant to accept, but I’m glad that I did. When I first put them on my body my heart sank a little. They fit my thighs and legs perfectly but were about 6 inches too big on my waist.

Initially, I was so disappointed that they didn’t fit. But at the same time… they did fit!

The obvious problem was the waist. When Devan confirmed my measurements with RAVEN, they sent me the size they thought would be the most comfortable on my body, which was an X-large. RAVEN knew these jeans were going to be too big on my waist, and they informed me of that before sending them.

They explained that wearing a belt with the jeans was a better option than trying to squeeze into a smaller size to accommodate my waist, or even worse, riding unprotected.

If I do not wear a belt, these pants are not safe for me to wear while riding. The jeans would easily slip off my body if an accident were to occur. However, with a good leather belt, I feel extremely secure in the jeans and have no issues wearing them.

Size

RAVEN’s standard sizing does not necessarily accommodate for curvier or taller women. The biggest inseam they have is 28.5 inches and the largest hip measurement is 43 inches. I would not consider that inclusive sizing. However, they have the option for custom sizing for their jeans. So if you’re a curvier or taller woman, RAVEN does have options for you.

Based on RAVEN’s sizing chart, I would be an XXL due to my hips, and a Medium based on my waist – do you see my dilemma? They ended up sending an XL to accommodate my hourglass figure. As I mentioned, a belt is mandatory for me if I wear these pants.

Although RAVEN’s chosen sizing does not accommodate curvier women, the sizing is true to what RAVEN claims it is. In my opinion, the sizing is smaller when compared to the average clothing store. An XL in Levi’s or Aritzia jeans would be entirely too big for me, but an XL from RAVEN fits my legs how you would want jeans to fit.

I would suggest ignoring your usual size and to follow the size chart on the RAVEN website. The result may differ from what you normally wear but the size guide is your best option at getting the right fit.

If you’re still unsure, try reaching out via email. RAVEN’S customer service team is great and very responsive! They’re knowledgeable in their product and will be able to help you find the best fit.

If you are in-between sizes, I would recommend going with the size that will fit your hips and then using a belt to secure the waist. But only if you feel comfortable doing so. Always do what you think is the safest option!

You can also take advantage of their custom sizing, but expect to wait around 4 weeks as they are made to order!

Fit

The RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans are said to be a skinny fit with super-stretch denim. I can say they are 100% spot on with that description. The jeans fit tight to your body while being extremely moveable and very comfortable. An added bonus – I barely notice the protective padding on the knees and hips.

These jeans give me no problems when I sit for long periods of time; either on the bike or at a restaurant during a pit stop! The jeans form to your body and are very flattering.

At 5’8, I am definitely on the taller side, which is pretty obvious in these jeans. The jeans fall about two inches above my ankle, which is a very awkward length on my leg.

Since I don’t want to be walking around looking like I’m wearing floods, I cuff the ankles for a more stylish look. I wear calf-high boots when riding with Devan, so it’s not an issue. It is definitely something to take note of as taller riders may not be comfortable showing any skin when riding.

For reference, I normally wear a 30” inseam and the inseam on these jeans is 28.5”. If you’re a taller rider, check out these knee-high boots to accommodate the shorter inseam on the jeans!

Size & Fit Rating: 80%

I struggled to give this category a rating. On the one hand, the jeans don’t completely fit me; They only fit part of me. But on the other hand, they are true to what RAVEN said they would be. They also provide custom sizing, but that obviously takes a lot longer to receive.

With all that being said, the jeans fit true to what their size chart says. They are extremely comfortable and they do not restrict your movement in any way.

Even the added pads in the knees and hips are comfortable and they do not affect the size of the jeans in any way. The pads are thin and extremely moveable. I barely notice them when I have them in and to the average eye, they have no idea the padding is there.

RAVEN definitely has a hit with these jeans in terms of size and fit. They are exactly what they claim to be.

Design & Quality

The RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans are top-tier quality. RAVEN spared no expense for the design and quality of these jeans, which is reflected in the price of them. Normally I would gasp at spending over $350 USD on jeans. But it’s important to note that they are more than just jeans.

They are top-quality protective riding pants with CE Level 2 protectors and a 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ inner shell. They are an industry first. With this degree of design innovation and the use of quality materials, they are going to be hard to beat.

Design

To be completely transparent, I love the overall look of these riding jeans. The branding is lowkey but effective. They achieve a trendy look while remaining extremely protective for your lower half.

The RAVEN label is hidden in the rips of these jeans. The hint of purple in the logo gives these jeans an interesting pop of color. The RAVEN ‘R’ is also in purple on the left knee. However, that logo doesn’t line up with the ripped hole. I have to adjust it every few steps to keep the logo in line with the opening.

Another key element to the design of these jeans is the added belt loops. The jeans feature 5 belt loops; which is the perfect amount to make a belt feel secure on the waist. The belt loops are also compatible with the RAVEN Lorica Hoodies! In my situation, these belt loops are a lifesaver – literally.

The ripped armored jeans come in 3 different washes – Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, and Black. The jeans I have are in black wash and the color is the perfect shade.

You don’t normally hear ripped jeans and armor pants in the same sentence.

Until now.

The design and location of the rips are stylish and add flare to your riding pants. The rips are placed strategically on the jeans so they don’t leave you with any exposed skin. No one wants skin-on-asphalt contact, but we also want to look good while riding. RAVEN has successfully done both with a trendy and protective pair of jeans that is perfect for riding.

Quality

When RAVEN creates something new, they do it properly. They know what it takes to create a product that people will want while providing quality that will last.

The jeans are made out of 10-ounce elastic denim, 98% cotton, and 2% spandex outer shell. The inner shell is made out of high-density 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ aramid fiber lining in high-impact areas for abrasion resistance. RAVEN saved no expense to make sure that their product was top-tier and high-quality.

RAVEN even went above and beyond and included reinforced stitching in the build of the jeans. This stitching provides added strength and stability to the seams. They also added secure YKK®️ zipper closures which use a self-locking puller technology. This makes it easy to pull and lock your zipper without it slipping.

Quality & Design Rating – 90%

There is very little that I would change about these jeans in terms of quality and design. I love the overall design and the subtle branding. The quality is amazing and feels like it’s going to last. The material is thick and durable to the touch.

If I were to adjust anything, I would adjust the placement of the left knee logo in future designs. It can be annoying constantly trying to adjust it. Launching 3 different wash colors was also a smart choice, giving RAVEN an opportunity to add more in the future!

Protection

The whole point of wearing riding pants instead of regular pants is the added protection that they provide. There are different types of riding pants with different levels of protection. You can check out some other recommended riding pants here!

Most of the time, the pants with the most protection are bulky and restricting. On the flip side, the pants with the least amount of protection are thinner and more stylish. Luckily RAVEN has paired style with protection in a minimalist way while providing maximum protection. It’s the best of both worlds.

Premium CE Level 2 Protectors

The RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans come equipped with one pair of knee protector pads and one pair of hip protector pads. They are Certified Premium CE Level 2 Protectors, which is the highest form of protection you can get in a protective pad for clothing.

The knee pads are wide and long enough to cover the entire front of the knee. Even when you are sitting down on the bike, your knees are still covered by the pad. They are lightweight and extremely flexible. They move with your body while providing you with the safety reassurance you’re looking for in riding pants.

The hip pads are also the perfect shape to provide the protection you need. They are more circular in size but still cover the area they need to cover. They also mold to your body and eventually, you don’t even realize they are attached to your pants.

When riding pants have pads in them, I fear that the pads won’t stay in place while I’m riding. Luckily, RAVEN has already thought that through and included reinforced stitching in the Kevlar lining to ensure the protective pads do not move when you do.

Having a secure, reinforced pocket for protective pads is going above and beyond the standard for riding gear. RAVEN knew that they had to create something that everyone not only wanted – but needed. After discovering the secure pockets for the pads, I knew RAVEN not only cares about their products, but they care about the riders who are buying them.

Abrasion Resistance

One fear a rider faces is the slide. No one wants to slide on the pavement, but accidents happen! Like I always say, it’s better to be prepared for the worst, and hope for the best.

Luckily RAVEN had the same thinking when they created these jeans. They have lined the Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans with high-density 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ in high-impact areas. This inner lining provides a flame-resistant, lightweight material that gives extra protection and performance at the same time.

I can ride with a little peace of mind knowing that if there was a slide, my legs would be protected. Thanks to RAVEN’s innovative armored ripped jeans I can look amazing while riding, without worrying about my lower half being harmed in the case of an accident.

Reinforced Stitching

Stichting is something that often gets overlooked throughout the design process. In my opinion, stitching is one of the most important parts of the design process. The material of the jeans and all the features that come with them mean nothing if the jeans fall apart due to insufficient stitching.

The RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans are made with reinforced stitching to withstand anything the road might throw at you. This extra protective measure is not something to overlook. The stitching in these jeans gives me an extra boost of confidence when riding.

Protection Rating: 85%

I have said it before and I will say it again, riding without protective gear is not an option for me. I will not be labeled a squid. I will only ride with proper gear on, but I don’t want to compromise my style. RAVEN heard that loud and clear.

RAVEN packed as many protective features into these jeans as they possibly could. The Premium CE Level 2 Protectors paired with the 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ and reinforced stitching make these jeans a very obvious choice when I get dressed to go riding.

They are very trendy looking, but they also protect some of the most important parts of your body.

Features

At first glance, these RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans look like normal, everyday jeans. However, that is not the case. Even though these jeans can be worn every day, they are way more than everyday pants.

As you read this, you’re probably thinking… “What features could possibly make these pants better than they already are?”. You would be surprised at the thoughtfulness of these jeans and their add-ons.

Outside Access to Armor Pockets

I think one of the best features of these jeans is the external access to the armor pockets. Having access to the protective pads from the outside of the pants makes taking the pads in and out a breeze.

It’s normally a nuisance to take armor pads in and out of riding pants. With RAVEN’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans, you can remove the armor pads in a split second because of the outside access through zippers and velcro. The knees have a YKK Zipper closure and the hip pads have a strong velcro closure.

Having external access to the armor pads takes these jeans from riding pants to street jeans in a matter of seconds. You can go from riding the bike fully protected to going out to dinner in some stylish ripped jeans.

YKK Zippers

Just like stitching, zippers often get overlooked during the design process. A zipper may seem insignificant to the everyday designer, but RAVEN’s design team knows they’re essential components to securing riding gear.

RAVEN chose to incorporate YKK Zippers for all of their zipper closures. This includes the zipper to close the waist and the zippers for external access to armor on the knees. However, the placement of the zipper on the knees is a little concerning. One wrong move and the zipper could potentially scratch your bike.

The armor pocket has a fabric flap to try and hide the zipper, but the flap doesn’t always keep the zipper hidden. Because it’s on the inside of the knee, it may rub on your tank and potentially scratch it. Other than the risk of scratching your bike, the YKK zipper is a great addition to the jeans.

Rips That Leave No Skin Exposed

As I’m writing this, I’m still a little confused as to how RAVEN was able to incorporate ripped jeans and protective riding pants into one epic-looking and functioning riding jeans. RAVEN was able to take classic ripped jean and adapt them to what a rider would need to feel safe while riding.

The rips in the jeans leave no skin exposed. The jeans are ripped, yes, but they are covered by an underlayer of fabric to ensure no skin is left out for the elements. The rips add style and flare to the pants.

If ripped jeans are not your thing, check out this pair of regular riding jeans!

Features Rating: 80%

Features on a regular pair of jeans are honestly not that relevant, however riding jeans are different. Riding jeans should come with extra features to accommodate the rider. The extra features on the RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans are thoughtful add-ons that only make the jeans better.

There is always room for improvement and upgrades, especially since this is the first drop of this product. RAVEN should take into account the flap over the zipper on the armor pockets since the current flap is a scratch risk for your bike.

Final Verdict

I hope you are still with me after that lengthy, in-depth review of the RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans. I warned you… it was a big one.

I can officially say that RAVEN Women’s High-Waisted REVOLT Ripped Armored Jeans are my new go-to riding pants. I don’t have to choose between comfort, style, and protection because these jeans give me all three.

Although the jeans don’t fit me perfectly, they are the best riding pants that I have tried on my body to date. RAVEN’s standard sizing might not be for everyone, so the custom sizing that they offer is a great solution.

The included Premium CE Level 2 protectors for your knees and hips are exactly the type of protection you should look for in riding pants. Especially when the protective pads are paired with high-density 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ aramid fiber lining along with reinforced stitching and YKK Zipper closures.

These riding jeans are a great addition to RAVEN’s line of protective and innovative riding gear. I can’t wait to get my hands on another pair.

Pros High-waisted with a skinny fit for a street-style look

The inner liner is made out of high-density 100% DuPont™️ Kevlar®️ aramid fiber lining in high-impact areas for abrasion resistance

Premium CE Level 2 protectors are included for your knees and hips

Protectors are easily accessible through outside zippers and Velcro

Features secure YKK®️ zipper closures

Super stretch denim

Multiple belt loops

Custom sizing available Cons Standard sizing does not accommodate curvy women

Not true to size, sizing is smaller than average

The zipper closures on the knees could potentially scratch your bike

Misaligned logo on the left knee

