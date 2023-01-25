Pricing Goes Live for Suzuki’s GSX-8S & V-Strom 800DE

If you’re keen on getting a gander at Suzuki’s new GSX-8S & V-Strom 800DE/DE Adventure models at 2023’s AIMExpo, heads up – the pricing for both bikes has been dropped to aid in the budget-friendly calculations.

Suzuki’s 2023 V-STROM 800DE. Media sourced from Suzuki.

As a quick refresher, both these bikes feature Suzuki’s new “776cc parallel-twin powerplant, TFT display, Bi-directional Quick Shifter, and modern inverted suspension” (via Motorcycle.com’s blog), as well as arrival dates set for May and June, respectively.

Suzuki’s 2023 GSX-8S. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

The tasty new exhaust note comes with some decent MSRPs: $8,849 for the 2023 Suzuki GSX-8S, $11,349 for the 2023 Suzuki V-STROM 800DE, and an additional $1650 for the Adventure variant, bringing the latter’s pricing up to a neat $12,999.

Suzuki’s 2023 V-STROM 800DE. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

All told, some nice tags for the mid-sized motorcycle market – and we can’t wait to hear what y’all think of the patented Cross Balanced counterbalancing bit of magic that Suzuki’s heart is showing off for the range.

Subscribe for further updates, smack that button at the top of our page for the best ad-free reading this side of the internet, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.