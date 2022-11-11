EICMA: Suzuki’s Newest Streetfighter Comes Out to Play

When Suzuki revealed their adventure-oriented V-Strom 800DE/DE Adventure at EICMA a handful of days ago, many were struck by the bike’s upgraded electronics (sans cruise control, unfortunately), beaky styling and smart decisions in the heart and mechanics departments.

Now, the Japanese bike marque has already added another bike with the same platform.

Meet the newest addition to Suzuki’s GSX line: The GSX-8S.

Meet the newest addition to Suzuki’s GSX line: The GSX-8S. Media sourced from Suzuki.

Formed from the need to “create superior performance and value by focusing on rider needs,” the GSX-8S has a slim, compact, well-balanced build showing off user-friendly electronic aids, cushy styling and banging performance as standard, with a purported ‘smart pricing,’soon to be announced.

And then we get under the hood.

As in the V-Strom (‘P’-Strom) 800DE/DE Adventure, the GSX-8S runs on the new parallel-twin 776cc DOHC engine, complete with new pistons developed using FEM (Infinite Element Method) analysis, SCEM cylinder bores, and a 270-degree firing order for strong torque production and Suzuki’s new Cross Balancer system – the first ever on a production bike.

The spaced pulsing of the engine also allows better traction in tight spots – a benefit if you’re an urban dweller like myself, and one that syncs up very nicely with the addition of the two ten-hole, long-nose, 49 PSI (343kpa) high-pressure-feed fuel injectors and a newly configured Accelerator Position Sensor (APS) in the throttle bodies.

Suzuki’s Clutch Assist System (SCAS) also works to streamline performance, with the addition of a Bi-directional Quick Shift system making things all the more easy to manage.

For suspension, we’ve got KYB units doing the honors, making starts and stops a cushy breeze – and speak of the latter devil, Suzuki’s also outfitted this bike with ABS-equipped** NISSIN radial-mounted 4-piston brake calipers with dual, floating brake rotors.

Yum.

We’ve also got a lot in the electronics department (a clever move, considering the Team Red-saturated market at the moment). According to Roadracing World, the new Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) comes with a “three-mode Suzuki Drive Mode Selector and the four-mode Advanced Traction Control System* plus Suzuki’s popular Easy Start & Low RPM Assist systems.”

As for other perks of this particular build, we’ve got the following:

New, short muffler design

High-flow, dual-stage catalytic converter in the exhaust system

Durable iridium-type spark plugs that increase spark strength, combustion efficiency and longevity of performance

Large-capacity radiator with thermostatically-controlled cooling fan, reducing exhaust emissions

Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tires (120/70ZR17 at the front; 180/55ZR17 at the rear)

14L (3.69 gals) tank capacity

Custom 5-inch color TFT LCD multi-function instrument panel

Vertically stacked LED headlights in hexagonal housings

Suzuki’s Genuine Accessories, created specifically for the GSX-8S

The whole heart-and-mechanics package sits in a new frame, with a more mass-forward aesthetic thanks to the surrounding bodywork. Expect to see this particular machine in the following liveries: Pearl Cosmic Blue, Pearl Tech White, and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 / Glass Sparkle Black.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below