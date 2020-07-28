Polaris Introduces RideReady Digital Service, Connecting Riders with Dealers

Polaris Making It Easier

In an effort to improve customer service, Polaris has designed a new app and digital platform that will more easily connect riders to dealers near them. The RideReady system is designed to make it as easy as possible for riders to maintain their motorcycles, ATVs, and anything else they get from Polaris.

The app offers up easy online service scheduling options, personalized vehicle and maintenance information, transparent service pricing, appointment reminders and notifications, and how-to content for owners who prefer the “do-it-yourself” approach. The end goal is to make owning a Polaris product as enjoyable and easy as possible.

“Powersports provides people with an escape from demanding lives and a sense of empowerment, fun and freedom in the outdoors – that is the experience we want to help enhance for riders, while also creating a hassle-free ownership experience,” said Vic Koelsch, Polaris’ first chief digital officer. “At Polaris, innovation doesn’t stop at the vehicle design. We believe in disrupting ourselves, bringing fresh thinking and differentiated ideas to all elements of powersports and finding new ways to connect with riders. We are creating a more integrated experience and using technology to both enhance our current digital offerings and introduce new solutions, an approach that today’s riders expect from the leader in powersports.”

This is actually a really cool move. Anything that will make owning motorcycles and powersports equipment will get more people out doing it, and that’s good for anyone who enjoys life on two wheels.