Polaris Donates $110,000 in Grants Through 2022 T.R.A.I.L.S. Grants

To say Polaris has a lot of fingers in a lot of pots is the understatement of the year – and we’re not even talking about their motorcycle segment.

On top of their partnership with Zero Motorcycles to develop electric machines for the Powersports Industry (making the list for “World’s Most Innovative Companies” in the process), Polaris also supports the off-roading sector by donating regularly through their T.R.A.I.L.S. Grant Program.

This year, the grants – more than $110,000 – have been donated to the following organizations, according to Polaris’s most recent press release:

Kingfield Quad Runners ATV Club (Kingfield, Maine)

Shin Pond Trail Riders (Mt. Chase, Maine)

Northern Timber Cruisers (Millinocket, Maine)

Robbinston Bushwackers ATV Club (Robbinston, Maine)

St. Helen Snowpackers Snowmobile & ORV Club (Saint Helen, Mich.)

Snowbirds Snowmobile Club (Emily, Minn.)

The Children’s Center Inc. (Bethany, Okla.)

PEI ATV Federation (Summerside, PEI, Can.)

Fulda Snowsliders Inc (Humboldt, SK, Can.)

Wenatchee Valley TREAD (Wenatchee, Wash.)

Barnstormers of Sayner Inc. (Sayner, Wis.)

Awarded twice a year, the Fall 2022 grants were awarded “to support the development, improvement, and expansion of trails, and help to educate riders on safe and responsible riding practices.”

The whole shebang began in 2006 – a small distance from present-day 2022, during which time Polaris has helped out over 345 off-road and ATV organizations.

All told, over $3 million has been given to our good country’s off-roading effort, supporting safe riding and (reasonably) responsible behaviour on two wheels through trail preservation and access.

Totally the kind of thing we at WBW can get behind.

