Peugeot Launches 210th Anniversary Django 125 Scooter

210 Years Young

Peugeot is turning 210 in 2020, and let’s hope there will be many more years for the company. To help celebrate this milestone, Peugeot has created the Django 125 ABS 210th Anniversary Limited Edition scooter.

The company plans to make only 21 of these special scooters. The Django is essentially a modern version of the S55 scooter the company used to sell back in the 1950s.

This new special edition one features the French tricolor along with some unique badging. The scooter also gets a red diamond-stitched red seat with white contrast piping.

From a mechanical standpoint the scooter will not be altered. It will still have the air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder engine that’s connected to a CVT.

As RideApart notes, this Django isn’t the only model that will receive the 210th Anniversary treatment. Peugeot will likely do the same with some of the other bikes in its lineup, so if these sell out before you’re able to stag one, then you could score one of Peugeot’s other machines.