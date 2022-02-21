Off-Road Biased KTM 390 Adventure Enduro Seen Testing

Since its debut at EICMA 2019, the KTM 390 Adventure has proven itself as one of the most capable motorcycles in the entry-level ADV segment. The bike featured a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheel setup that left some off-road enthusiasts yearning for a more hardcore iteration. KTM seems to have noticed, and it looks like the manufacturer is working on a more off-road focused version of the 390 Adventure.

While there’s no official information on what the bike will be called, VisorDown suggests that it could carry a KTM 390 Enduro badge, given the off-road intentions of the bike. We could also see it bear the ‘R’ suffix, a distinguishing factor that the KTM 1290 Adventure uses.

What we do know is that this new model is definitely going to be more capable in the dirt. The test mule in the images looks like it’s still very early in the development process, but there is quite a bit to discuss. For starters, it appears that it will feature the same trellis frame and subframe as the standard 390 Adventure.

Take a closer look, and you’ll find that this iteration features an all-new swingarm. Unlike the diamond construction swingarm that we’ve seen on the smaller-displacement KTMs for years now, this one looks like one solid CNC machined piece, much like the one you’d see on a dirt bike. That said, this is still an early prototype, and there’s no telling whether it’ll make its way into production.

Other new elements to the test mule include a new engine brace and, more importantly, a 21-inch front wheel. The wheels are also now wire-spoke units and wear Continental TKC 80 knobbies. Considering the bike’s more serious off-road intentions, we could see tweaks to the suspension, as well.

As we mentioned earlier, this is still an early prototype, and, as with all prototypes, it’s impossible to say how much of it will make its way onto the final iteration of the bike. Given how early on in the process this bike is, it’ll be a while before the public can get its hands on one.

Source: VisorDown