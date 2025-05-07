NORU Hakone Sport Riding Boots: Lightweight, Protective, and Built for Performance

For sport riders who demand agility, protection, and all-day comfort, the NORU Hakone Sport Riding Boots deliver a perfect balance of lightweight performance and CE-certified protection. Inspired by Japan’s legendary Hakone Turnpike, these boots are designed to handle high-speed straights, aggressive cornering, and everyday riding with ease.

With a streamlined, ergonomic design, the Hakone Boots provide the flexibility and support needed for both spirited rides and long-distance touring. Engineered for impact resistance, abrasion protection, and enhanced rider control, these boots are built for those who push the limits on two wheels.

Certified Protection, Trusted Durability

Riders need gear they can trust. That’s why the Hakone Boots are CE-certified to EN 13634:2017, meeting strict safety standards for impact, abrasion resistance, and transverse rigidity. These boots also pass the optional CE IPA and IPS ankle and shin impact protection tests, reinforcing their ability to safeguard riders in high-risk scenarios.

Constructed from durable, abrasion-resistant synthetic leather, the Hakone Boots integrate dual-density molded ankle protectors and an external TPU heel counter, ensuring comprehensive protection without excess bulk. A reinforced internal toe box adds another layer of safety.

Designed for Comfort and Control

Sport riding demands precision, and the Hakone Boots are built to deliver. An ergonomic TPU shifter guard enhances shifting feel and control, while a slip-resistant sole with added arch support and heel coverage ensures stability on the pegs and at stops.

For added comfort, these boots feature a breathable internal mesh lining, keeping feet cool and dry during long rides. The removable and replaceable insole provides customized support, making the Hakone Boots ideal for extended riding sessions.

A rear reflective panel enhances visibility in low-light conditions, improving safety on night rides.

Rider-Friendly Features

CE-certified protection – Meets EN 13634:2017 safety standards for impact, abrasion, and transverse rigidity.

Lightweight and durable – Abrasion-resistant synthetic leather construction ensures long-lasting wear.

Ankle and shin impact protection – Passes CE IPA and IPS tests for reinforced safety.

Precision riding support – Features an ergonomic TPU shifter guard and slip-resistant sole for superior control.

Secure and easy fit – Hook and loop closure with a YKK® zipper provides quick, adjustable entry.

Replaceable components – Removable insole and replaceable toe slider extend the life of the boots.

Comfort-focused design – Breathable mesh lining keeps feet cool on long rides.

Increased visibility – Rear reflective panel enhances safety in low-light conditions.

Available Now

The NORU Hakone Sport Riding Boots are available in sizes 8 to 14, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for riders of all sizes. Backed by a 2-year workmanship and materials warranty, these boots are built to withstand the demands of aggressive riding.

With an MSRP of $189.99, the Hakone Boots provide high-performance features at an unbeatable value.

Lightweight. Protective. Engineered for the ride. The NORU Hakone Sport Riding Boots are ready for your next adventure.