Norton’s Parent Buys Out Bologna-Based Engine Company, New Bikes from Krämer and Honda

Norton Motorcycle’s parent company, TVS Motors, has decided to acquire 100% stake in Engines Engineering S.p.A. (EE), a brand based out of Bologna.

Images from Motorrad Online show what appears to be a new Ducati DesertX running V2 power.

Krämer has just opened Pre-Orders for their competition-only MotoAmerica Talent Cup brainchild, the APX-350.

Recent filings show that a CB1000GT is on the way for ol’ Big Red.

Watch Out, Ducati: Norton Parent Company Secures 100% Stake in Bologna-Based Engine Brand

Move to Allow TVS to Compete with Luxury Bike Brands

An EE worker crafting a clay bike prototype. Media sourced from Engines Engineering S.P.A.

TVS Motor Company, the new parent company of Norton Motorcycles, has just made a huge strategic move, and we think the strategy has something to do with ramping up a competitive edge against certain Italian luxury bike brands… can you guess which one?

According to a recent report from Motorcycle News, TVS Motors recently announced a 100% stake in Engines Engineering S.p.A. (EE), a company based in Bologna, Italy. This comes after the company celebrated closing last year with a $4.25 billion turnover, proof that the organization has a bit of fiscal wiggle room to branch out into fresh waters.

A note to the readers: While the acquisition itself is new, it turns out that TVS’s partnership with EE has been a thing for over two decades; as Norton Executive Director Nevijo Mance clarifies, the Italian firm’s expertise will be crucial for Norton’s future.

“TVS and Engines Engineering have been collaborating now for over 20 years…When I said ‘welcome to the family’, it actually felt not really appropriate because [Engines & Engineering SpA has] been part of the family for a long time. At Norton we have a lot of plans, we have a lot of things ahead of us, and expertise – in particular big bike expertise – is something which will really help us a lot. They have huge expertise in test and validation to start with, huge expertise in chassis engineering, and prototype builds. They have designers, they have a studio where you can design models.” – Nevijo Mance, Executive Director, Norton ( MCN )

Per previous coverage here at wBW, Norton is preparing for a major expansion that’s fueled by a £250m investment from TVS. This strategy is set to span over five years and includes plans for a full range of bikes, beginning with what could possibly be a new V4 superbike debut at EICMA on November 4th.

In short, Norton now has ties to Bologna, TVS is aiming to compete in the same circles as Ducati, and we are here for the updates with popcorn and a healthy amount of pinky-up tea.

For a full report on TVS Motor’s acquisition of Engines Engineering and the future of Norton’s big bike development, check out the main article on MCN.

Leak: Ducati DesertX But Slimmer, Lighter, Next-Gen V2 Power

Ducati’s Newest Off-Roader Might be Going V2

Speak of Bologna-based devils, our beloved MotoGP champ company has been working on a new DesertX – and if recent images are any indicator, this new off-roader will carry a V2 heart.

NOTE: At WebBikeWorld, we do not believe in sharing images that are owned by another platform – at least, not without their consent. In support of respecting our community and keeping things nice and clean, please head over to ADVPulse for a view of the spy shots mentioned in this article, or to Motorrad Online, where the earliest mention of these shots were logged.

If these images are correct (upon closer look, we’re not so keen on the validity of these images but let’s roll with it for the sake of chatting about potentials currently circling about),the next-gen DesertX will apparently sport the company’s 890cc V2 engine, a heart that already exists in the Panigale V2 and Multistrada V2; if this is a reality, then Ducati’s traditional desmodromic valvetrain with conventional valves will be swapped for a unit likely to offer around 115 horsepower and a broad, linear torque curve- all while simplifying maintenance.

The move to make the DesertX a V2 machine will also probably come with a reduced weight (indicative of most V4-to-V2 conversions in Ducati’s ranks) and different mass centralization, thanks to the shorter gas tank pictured in the images. We also see a slimmed-down tail and new swingarm joining the usual tall rally screen and dual headlights system, both of which accompany carry-overs like 21/18-inch tubeless rubber and a Brembo brake system.

Considering all of the above, Ducati is making a bike that will absolutely be marketed as one of the company’s lightest bikes yet… and we’re here for it.

Standby for EICMA 2025, as it is highly likely that at least one of Ducati’s World Premiere bikes will be debuted there!

For a detailed look at the spy shots and the V2-powered future of Ducati’s adventure machine, be sure to check out the full report on ADVPulse.

Krämer’s is Now Accepting Pre-Orders for their New APX-350 MA

Own a Bike Built for the MotoAmerica Talent Cup

Krämer’s APX-350 MA, side view. Media sourced from Krämer.

If you want to own a pure racing machine, we’ve just found out that the limited-production Krämer APX-350 MA is now available for preorders!

Based on the press release content published to Powersports Business, this bike will come with a rather hefty but not unexpected MSRP of $28,995… and the following caveat: To secure guaranteed delivery, Krämer wants all orders placed by November 15, 2025.

For those interested, the APX-350 MA just completed its successful inaugural year competing in the 2025 MotoAmerica Talent Cup; this means that the platform has proven its capabilities as a tool for nurturing talent, earning the right to the above MSRP. Remember, Krämer’s APX-350 MA is a competition-only bike; you won’t get to ride the thing on the streets, but at least you’ll have a limited production bike with spec machinery geared toward the same series that kits North American youth (ages 14-21) with the necessary skills to compete on the world stage of MotoGP.

Naturally, Joe Karvonen – owner of Krämer Motorcycles USA – is more than a little proud of the series that this bike represents:

“We’re really proud of what all the teams have accomplished this year. The Talent Cup has proven to be a great program for developing young riders as they improve their skills and move up in the ranks.” – Joe Karvonen, Owner, Krämer Motorcycles USA ( Powersports Business )

Big congrats to Krämer, and wishing them an expeditious pre-order process!

For more information on the limited-production Krämer APX-350 MA, hit up the company’s website.

Fast Filings: Proof of CB1000GT Emerges for Honda’s Lineup

A New Bike for Big Red!

A potential photo of Honda’s incubating CB1000GT. Media sourced from Motorrad Online.

Honda is preparing to introduce a major new player for the sport-touring market!

According to coverage from the incomparable Dennis Chung at Motorcycle.com, evidence points to an incubating big-bore tourer Honda is calling the CB1000GT; this will apparently be a machine carrying the same heart as the brand’s popular CB1000 Hornet platform, with tourer-specific differences likely including the following:

Ergonomics changes for added comfort when going the distance

A longer, more stable 57.7-inch wheelbase

A curb weight rating of around 500 pounds

A 1,000cc Inline-Four heart capable of 147.5 peak horsepower @ 11,000 rpm

Visually, we see from images courtesy of Motorrad Online that the GT sports a partial fairing jutting forward from the fuel tank; this visual choice joins a taller windscreen, handguards, and a touring-happy center stand. Four header pipes poke out from the chassis, proving the bike’s Hornet heart, while rider ergonomics have been shifted with footpegs further forward to join thicker seats and longer travel suspension.

Nissin radial-mount four-piston calipers are seen up front, and the upswept handlebar is also complemented by the addition of hooks on the bike’s tail to accept touring bags/panniers.

We await Honda’s official announcement for pricing and confirmation of a US market debut; in the meantime, we squint over at the NT1100 and await the inevitable comparison that will likely accompany Honda’s newest touring addition.

For a detailed look at the new Honda CB1000GT and what the homologation filings reveal, be sure to check out the full report on Motorcycle.com.