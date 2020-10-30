Norton Trademarks Suggest New Models are Coming

TVS Has Some Plans for Norton

Norton Motorcycles has really gone through the wringer lately, but it seems with TVS directing things, the company is on the right track. Recently the company filed trademark applications with the European Intellectual Property Office for five new model names.

These names include: Norton Ranger, Norton Electra, Norton Fastback, Norton Navigator, and Norton Nomad. The patent applications are for “Vehicles; apparatus for locomotion by land; motorcycles; mopeds; scooters; mobility scooters / motor scooters; parts and fittings for motorcycles and vehicles,” according to Motorcycle.com.

The company also trademarked various types of the Norton name, including Norton Atlas. The patents suggest that these will be for all kinds of merchandise that Norton will sell alongside the motorcycles, which is clearly a smart move.

All of the names for the motorcycles have been used in the past. The company used all of them from the 60s through the 70s. While these names were used in the past. I doubt the new bikes will resemble the old ones. I believe Norton will use these to make thoroughly modern motorcycles, though some of them may have retro styling.

It will be interesting to see where TVS takes this. So far, I’ve been impressed with how the company is handling previous customers who have been waiting on bikes or for service. It seems the new Norton is trying to right the wrongs of the Stuart Garner-era Norton Motorcycles, and I hope this new lineup will take that a step further.