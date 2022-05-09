Amanda Quick·
Norton Buys Back Heritage Bikes

55 Classic Models Purchased from Private Collector to Celebrate Norton History

A view of the motorcycles that Norton purchased from a private collector

Norton’s now got an extra fleet of their classic bikes at their headquarters, courtesy of one Ian Loram – a gent with an absolutely bananas passion for Norton motorcycles

The collection, according to MCN, was recently purchased from Lorem and contains British-built machines that were manufactured in the sweet spot between 1916 and 1992.

“I started collecting Norton Motorcycles in the late 90s and would take every approach to not miss an opportunity to buy a rare Norton on sale,” Loram says. 

“So many of the bikes hold a very special memory but it’s now a collection for the [Norton] headquarters to enjoy...James ‘Pa’ Norton always strived to innovate and, having my facility tour during the handover of the collection, I was filled with a wonderful sense that Pa would be very proud of what is being done in his name.”

Among other units, Lorem’s collection has an iconic 1921 Model 1 ‘Big four’ – a biggie, since Norton founder James Lansdowne Norton purportedly called it his favourite bike. 

the report also shows  a 1930 DT speedway bike (one of 53, if you can believe it), a 1929 CJ350 (one of under 200), and a 1968 Norton Atlas Police motorcycle ‘previously used for Royal Family escorts.’

“It is highly unusual for any major manufacturer to have the chance to purchase such a large, high quality, collection that represents the history of your brand, all in one go,” admits Norton’s current CEO, Dr Robert Hentschel. 

“Norton has a near 125-year history that is unrivalled in the motorcycle world – and one we want to celebrate now and in the future.”

With the collection now firmly a part of Norton’s Heritage collection at their headquarters, we look forward to seeing the gradual culmination of the British-based brand’s near-125 year history in the motorcycle community. 

