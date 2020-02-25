Newsweek and Statistica Join Forces to Rank Best Online Shops

There’s a Car, Motorcycle, and Boat Section

Newsweek and Statistica ranked 2020 best online shops across eight industries and 39 categories. In the Car, Motorcycle and Boat Categories there were some winners that looked familiar and some that didn’t. The publication and company ranked the online shops based on which scored the highest out of 10 in a variety of metrics.

The shops were analyzed based on 41 different criteria. That criteria included things like structure and usability, trust and security, service and communication, payment, purchase and delivery, and technical performance. The list of companies started with 9,500. It was then narrowed down to 1,000 and then those shops were categorized and ranked.

With online shopping being so important, it’s no wonder that Newsweek thought it a good idea to team up with Statistica and then rank all of these online shops. There are many categories and industries that our readers won’t find interesting but I’d urge you to check out the Car, Motorcycle, and Boat section to see the best shops out there. Here’s a look at the top 10.

Obviously not all of those shops are for motorcycles, but some of them are, including J&P cycles and Leather Up. There are several others if you go down the list. You can check out the full list here.