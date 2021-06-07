New BSA 650 Twin In Final Stages To Leave The Lab

I don’t know about you, but there’s something so delicious about old-world motors.

And when it comes to quality made at mass-production rates, BSA had the cat in the proverbial bag.

Now, after nearly 50 years of waiting, they are ready to break the silence – and it’s going to be a big bang, from the looks of it.

According to a report from GaadiWaadi, BSA Motorcycles – a subsidiary of the Birmingham Small Arms Company LTD. – is in the final stages of developing a 650 Twin that could rival Royal Enfield’s 650 Interceptor and the BMW 650 GT.

The news has been met with skepticism, and understandably so.

Back in 2016, BSA was bought out by Indian-owned Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for $5,400,000, with the company’s intentions to eventually revive the brand.

Apart from a few sketches and rumors, the company has been relatively quiet in the follow-up of any motorcycle release – that is, until the end of last year.

Today, Classic Legends – owned by M&M – has secured funding of 4.6 million GBP from the UK government to set up a technical and design center, complete with engineers recruited across different departments to revive BSA – all dedicated to the revival of BSA.

If plans stay on schedule – which they rarely do – we’re looking at a global debut of the BSA 650 Twin at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy – though that news may be more speculation, as the consensus at Classic Legends is that the bike isn’t quite road-ready.

Time will tell the reveal of this long-anticipated piece of history. Until then, stay tuned for updates and head over to WebBikeWorld for all things BSA.