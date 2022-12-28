MXGP: Fighting Inflation with Generosity

While the price of bleached bread skyrockets off the shelf in aisle five, our beloved MXGP has reacted to our economy’s cost boom by supporting their riders – and that includes covering the majority of travel for private teams.

We love that.

“Like the world at large, the Motocross World Championship is resenting the soaring prices that have been going on for several months,” explains the report from Motorcycle Sports.

“As such, it is taking action to mitigate the cost and impact for the teams.”

MXGP’s myriad of 2022 memories, courtesy of MXGP’s website.

We’ve already seen a bit of hurt in the motorcycle industry when it comes to crazy prices; from the UK’s cost-of-living crisis to freight frets and the rising risks of bike theft, there’s never been a better time to start an extra sinking fund in the back corner of your budget…when there’s room, that is.

Lucky for us, organizations like MXGP are carrying a bit of the bill-heavy burden while we adjust and reorient in a fast-inflating economy – and it’s all thanks to Giuseppe Luongo, the President of Infront Moto Racing and the gent responsible for the promotion of the MXGP Championship herself.

“On the one hand, teams are asked not to move unnecessary material…on the other hand, private teams are helped to cover a large part of the costs for intercontinental travel,” adds the report.

How has the rising cost of living affected your daily scoot? Be sure to let us know down below, as every corner of the good earth is different…and it’s really neat comparing the notes y’all leave for us.

While you're at it, make sure you're subscribed to our newsletter, whack that button at the tippy-top of our page for the highly-anticipated ad-free reading experience, support more MXGP stuffs via their website, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.