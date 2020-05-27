MV Agusta Collaborates With eXor to Donate PPE to Varese Circolo Hospital

Continuing Its Support

MV Agusta supported Varese Circolo Hospital when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in the area. I reported on the company’s efforts to donate testing equipment. Well, now it seems MV Agusta is continuing to support the hospital. Recently the motorcycle company partnered with eXor to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through local charity Fondazione Circolo della Bontà.

The PPE will go to the Varese Circolo hospital and the Menotti Bassani care home in Laveno. Italy is slowly returning to normal after the devastating effects of the pandemic, and PPE is key as society resumes normal operation.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said: “The most critical phase is now behind, but we must not lower our guard. Through the emergency, we have been constantly on the lookout to identify new opportunities of support as they emerged. The focus is now on prevention, and protective equipment is paramount. I would like to thank eXor, who decided to join us in helping protect health workers in hospitals and care homes. Their support will increase the overall impact of the donation and benefit the entire community.”

Paolo Balossi, President eXor Holding SA said it was an honor to join MV Agusta in its mission to support the Varese community. “As suppliers of medical equipment with considerable experience in the field, we have been able to quickly obtain the most suitable and effective PPE for donation,” he said.

It’s nice to see MV Agusta helping the community, and it’s moves like this that make me hopeful not only for the future of Italy after the pandemic but for the future of MV Agusta. It’s making many correct moves right now with its products, and it’s great to see it operating with compassion in a time of need.