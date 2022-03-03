MV Agusta: CEO Timur Sardarov Shares His Thoughts on Russo-Ukranian War

We’ve just had a press release from MV Agusta’s CEO, sharing his thoughts with us on the growing concern between Ukraine and Russia, his homeland – and to say the man is heartbroken at his country’s pain would be putting things lightly.

We don’t want to reword too much, so this will be a quote-heavy article for the reader – to keep his words as accurate as they are poignant.

“Dear colleagues,” Sardarov writes.

“I would like to address you in these difficult times as I’m sure you are aware that there is a war inflaming between Russia and Ukraine. For me, as a Russian, it is the biggest tragedy of my 40 years of existence. I have never thought that I would feel so betrayed by the action of my own country.”

“I have a lot of friends in Ukraine and a lot of friends and family in Russia. During my upbringing and the upbringing of my parents, we always considered each other as closest brother nations.”

“We had free movement between our cities; we never considered each other different. We supported each other, we fell in love with each other – before these horrific atrocities were conducted by the Russian regime.”

“All my family is shocked, all the people that I know are shocked, angry, and feel betrayed.

The repercussions for Europe and the whole world are very unpredictable.

The rhetoric that is coming out from the Russian and Western media is so polarised that it is making me sick. I believe that most of Russians also feel the same. Russians are a very proud nation and in our history no one has ever betrayed us more than this regime led by Putin.”

“My thoughts and prayers are going to all the Ukrainian people and the poor Russian soldiers, young boys that have been thrown into this brother-killing conflict.”

“Sorry for emotions, but I don’t have many people to express them to and I consider all of you my family. Sincerely, Timur Sardarov.”

When Sardarov met the previous CEO of MV Agusta back in 2016, the CEO Magazine tells us that he fell in love with the brand and injected it with the capital needed to launch the label to what it is today, taking over as CEO in 2018 and stating that “motorcycles are the new symbol of freedom.”

In a world where anyone can be anything, what a massive perk to be able to swing a leg over, then, and ride – and our very best to those fighting for their right to that same freedom.

