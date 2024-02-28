MotoGP Star MotoGP Star John Hopkins has Bought the World’s #1 MiniGP Race Bike Brand

Former MotoGP racer has acquired Ohvale USA together with partners Matt Dill & John Louch

Goals moving forward include eventual expansion nationwide

Additional efforts will be actioned to support racers of all ages and skill levels via “Camp 21”

A former MotoGP racer by the name of John Hopkins has just acquired a bike brand known for producing “the #1 MiniGP Race Motorcycle in the world.”

A little bit about Ohvale USA

Ohvale USA has been in this part of the world since 2018 (Ohvale). This company specializes in Goldilocks Zone motorcycles – machines argued to be “the #1 MiniGP Race Motorcycle around the world” with a superbike-esque feel that’s both approachable and easy on the wallet.

Notable names to use Ohvale’s seemingly ideal training weapon include Valentino Rossi, Fabiano Quartararo, Aleix Espargaró, and Álex Rins, as well as the incomparable Jack Miller, Supersport World Champ Sam Lowes, and world record speed demon Peter Hickman, among many others.

Certainly sounds like the kind of brand a previous MotoGP racer would be keen on, yeah?

What we know about Hopkins’ Ohvale USA acquirement

Based on the press release, Ohvale USA has been acquired by John Hopkins as well as partners Matt Dill & John Louch from The W Training Facility. Together, the trio make up “JMJ Moto,” and they’re now in charge of the distribution of Ohvale bikes in the US.

Here’s what JMJ Moto is anticipating for Ohvale’s growth:

Large investments to enhance Promotion (largely targeting & infiltrating the very successful Motocross Industry within the U.S.).

Stocking & Shipping all US Bikes/Parts

Handling of on-site Bikes/Parts sales at Southern California’s Showroom & Flagship Dealership with the intention to expand nationwide.

Riding Events/Exhibitions, Academy & Rider/Racer Camps, including “Camp21” will be set up in addition to the continued collaboration with the American Racing Academy to attract New Riders & Competitively enhance Racers (all ages & skill levels)

Plans to improve the FIM MiniGP US Series to make it more accessible & affordable to participants across the country and increase cooperation with MotoAmerica’s competitions.

How’s everybody feeling about the acquirement?

Here’s a statement from the release on how Hopkins and the CEO of Ohvale are feeling about Ohvale USA’s current placement:

I’m truly honored to be given this opportunity by Ohvale & to have such great partners by my side helping to make it all happen. Getting to play a big role in potentially changing the sport (here in the U.S.) for the better has always been the biggest dream of mine! Without help from many throughout my young career, I would’ve never dreamed of becoming a professional racer let alone successfully racing in MotoGP. This is the way I finally get to give back in a big way and I couldn’t be more excited!! – John Hopkins, a partner in the acquirement of Ohvale USA ( Roadracing World )

I am confident that the collaboration between Ohvale and JMJ Moto will provide a genuine opportunity for many young Americans to participate in a real professional growth path. Ohvale stands out for its choice of single-brand motorcycles, [embodying] the dream of achieving a rewarding sports experience and becoming a professional rider in world competitions.” – Valerio Da Lio, CEO, Ohvale ( Roadracing World )

Hopkins also adds that there is no shortage of talent when it comes to America’s race-ready revvers, and he’s looking forward to “get[ting] them riding Ohvale’s with a good plan in place to do so…”

Are you excited to see more Ohvale machines on our local circuits?