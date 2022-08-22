MotoGP: Raul Fernandez Has Officially Left KTM

MotoGP KTM Tech3 Factory racer Raul Fernandez has had a tough time of things this past season; with five points won out of 13 races and a hefty injury to adorn the first half of the championship, the young racer isn’t exactly hitting top of the billboard.

Pair this with his apparent unhappiness in the KTM Tech3 team and a certain lack of ‘sunshine and rainbows’ in the professional relationship between Fernandez and KTM, and you can imagine the pile of paperwork required to balance the two parties out.

Raul Fernandez, racer #25, currently having finalized his contract with KTM. Media sourced from GPOne.

According to a report from Motorcycle Sports, however, the sun is shining through the proverbial clouds. Fernandez has officially come to an agreement with KTM on the finalizing of his contract, leaving him up for grabs from other teams and ‘free to sign.’

“According to Pit Beirer, Director of KTM Motorsport…Fernandez is contractually authorized to announce his future as soon as possible,” explains the report.

“Fernandez’s name has been pointed out to RNF (Yamaha) that next year he will race with Aprilia machinery. So far nothing is official regarding rider the #25, but this is related to contractual clauses with KTM.”

There are also reports stating other potential contracts for the young racer, with GPOne stating the following:

“There could be a place on Razali’s RNF team with an Aprilia waiting for him. The problem is that KTM has the upper hand and, to free Fernandez, they want money … and a lot of it.”

With Yamaha yet to announce who will be on their RNF team and an announcement soon in the forecast, we will be sure to keep you up to date; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.