MotoGP: Marquez’ Test Phase Includes Matching Livery and a Big Grin

Now that Marc Marquez has officially made the move over to Ducati’s Gresini Racing, photos have emerged showing the racer’s experience on his first Ducati bike in anticipation of a new MotoGP season.

Per coverage from Visordown, the Spaniard’s new ride is decked in a dark color scheme with slashes of scarlet to match the rider’s leathers. #93 remains at the front of the machine, which is thought to be a 2023-specced bike – perhaps even the GP23 that Johann Zarco rode at Pramac Racing (Motorsport).

Marc Marquez aboard the Gresini Racing Desmosedici. Media provided by MotoGP.

One thing’s for sure: Marquez may be contractually obligated under the paperwork with Honda to keep mum about any sort of feelings about bikes, but that grin shows that we may very well have our Ant of Cervera back and ready to cause a ruckus for the new season (MotoGP).

Marc Marquez aboard the Gresini Racing Desmosedici. Media provided by MotoGP (press release published to Roadracing World).

If the previous handful of years are any indicator, we can expect our good MotoGP teams to debut closer to January/February of next year.

Curious to see what other moves are being made on the Grand Prix grid? ere are a few other transitions:

Luca Marini will be debuting to Honda.

Franco Morbidelli is signing on with Ducati’s Pramac Racing.

Johann Zarco will be seen with Honda’s LCR team for the first time since 2019.

Alex Rins will be riding with Yamaha.

will be riding with Yamaha. Di Giannantonio will be riding with team VR46.

will be riding with team VR46. Pedro Acosta will be riding with Tech3 GasGas.

Marc Martinez. Media provided by Marquez’s Facebook page.

