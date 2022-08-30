MotoGP: Honda Repsol Signs on Joan Mir from Suzuki

It’s official; 2020’s MotoGP champion has just been signed on to the Honda REPSOL team – and considering Suzuki’s intentions to exit MotoGP, Honda’s plans to have Mir alongside Marc Marquez for the next season couldn’t be better poised.

Of course, the young racer must first fix the fracture endured to his right foot from his bit of bedlam at the Redbull Ring; with the last 9 races sporting six DNFs (Did Not Finish), new blood on a new steed means new results for Mir’s transcript, allowing him to gracefully round off his time with Suzuki.

And that’s definitely something to celebrate.

Honda’s REPSOL team. Media sourced from Motorsports.

“Thanks to HRC for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to defend these historic colours, which are full of history and world titles,” Mir celebrates in a report from MCN.

“We will take advantage of my experience accumulated over the years in MotoGP with Suzuki to contribute as much as possible to the project and to fight together to become world champions again.”

“Now it’s time to continue focusing on my recovery to return to the circuits as soon as possible and have a great end of the season with Team Suzuki Ecstar.”

Joan Mir, currently racing for Suzuki Team Ecstar. Media sourced from MCN.

Honda currently sits with one podium for the 2022 MotoGP season, thanks to a combination of machine configuration and Marquez suffering an injury that provided comlications later on in the season.

With all the team positions officially filled for 2023, we anticipate a tight set of twisties from all involved.

Honda’s REPSOL team rounds the bend at a MotoGP circuit. Media sourced from MCN.

What do you think? Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from VisorDown, MCN and Motorsports*