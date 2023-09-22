MotoGP: India “Could Be An Opportunity”

This weekend, the world will see how our beloved MotoGP racers fare in the 13th race of the season, titled “IndianOil Grand Prix of India” or “MotoGP Bhārat” – India’s maiden GP round, to be held at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC).

For GP pros like Fabio Di Giannantonio and Raul Fernández, an unfamiliar track means an equal amount of pre-game prep work from all race teams – an opportunity for whoever acclimatizes to the new twisties first.

Until they can get on the track, though, the next best thing is whatever tools best allow circuit memorization, such as circuit mapping via a Playstation:

I played a lot of Playstation at home, but when you’re on a new track there’s always something new compared to the simulations you can do on the track… ‘Here we’re all starting from zero and we’re at the same level. It could be an opportunity…” – Fabio Di Giannantonio (Motorcycle Sports)

I only knew the track through Playstation, we don’t have simulators like Formula 1, where you can learn the circuit very well. On the Playstation you can learn almost nothing about the circuit for the race. Some corners are identical to some circuits, but it’s very difficult to know.” – Raul Fernández (Motorcycle Sports)

Right now, riders already in the country have tested the circuit – names like Loris Capirossi, who was able to send the feedback to Fernandez, to allow the racer to be as prepared as possible before letting rubber hit asphalt.

The 13th race of this season’s MotoGP will begin soon, so here’s the schedule and timezones if you’re watching from the US (Via Motorsport):

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 1: 01:45 – 02:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 06:00 – 07:10 ET

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 01:10 – 01:40 ET

Qualifying: 01:50 – 02:30 ET

Sprint: 06:00 ET

Sunday 24th September 2023

Warm-up: 01:40 – 01:50 ET

Race: 06:00 ET

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 21st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 22:45 – 23:30 PT

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 2: 03:00-04:10 PT

Free Practice 3: 22:10 – 22:40 PT

Qualifying: 22:50 – 23:30 PT

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Sprint: 03:00 PT

Warm-up: 22:40 – 22:50 PT

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 03:00 PT

Are you excited for this weekend’s MotoGP efforts?





