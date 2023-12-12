MotoGP: BMW’s Got a New Safety Car for the Circuit

BMW may not be interested in joining MotoGP’s two-wheeled effort, but they’ve got a sweet safety car for all the “oopsie” incidents our good circuits could possibly posit.

BMW’s XM Label Red MotoGP safety car, set to debut into the 2024 MotoGP season. All media provided by BMW Blog.

What’s so special about BMW’s XM Red Label safety car?

For reference, BMW is the Bayerische king of safety machines for the MotoGP track. This season will mark the company’s 26th year in circuit-related safety, for which they’ve rolled out a two-time record breaker of a machine:

In plain speak, The XM Red Label safety car is:

BMW’s very first electrified safety car effort “the most powerful BMW M automobile… ever rolled out to be the new figurehead of [the] safety car fleet in MotoGP.”

When can we see BMW’s XM Red Label safety car on the MotoGP circuit?

According to BMW’s Blog, the “XM Label Red” will debut in Qatar in March of 2024 (MotoGP’s opening round), taking over for the brand’s previous safety car, the BMW M3 Competition.

Additional perks of the XM Label Red include the following:

Flashing front lights

Safety car roof bar

Front splitter

Recaro seats

Six-point racing harness

Fire extinguisher

What do others think about BMW’s XM Label Red?

As we all know by now, Dorna Sports’ CEO – Carmelo Ezpeleta – is big on circuit safety, so it was a given that he’d like the thing.

Here’s what he has to say about the debut of BMW’s XM Label Red safety car:

[BMW M GmbH] has always tasked itself with employing its technical innovations to help ensure safety at the racetrack. The BMW XM Label Red Safety Car is another genuine highlight in the fleet of high-performance automobiles in use in MotoGP.” “We are already looking forward to seeing it on the track in Qatar.” – Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO, Dorna Sports ( BMW Blog )

Other statements taken include that of BMW M CEO Franciscus Van Meel:

The first MotoGP Safety Car with an electric drive system is clear evidence of our striving for new, future-oriented technologies. In the BMW XM Label Red, a V8 engine and an e-motor integrated in the 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox generate a total output of 550 kW or 748 hp.” “This hugely powerful drive system and outstanding driving dynamics in all situations make the BMW XM Label Red the perfect basis for a MotoGP Safety Car.” – Franciscus Van Meel, CEO, BMW M ( BMW Blog )

