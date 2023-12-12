MotoGP: BMW’s Got a New Safety Car for the Circuit

BMW may not be interested in joining MotoGP’s two-wheeled effort, but they’ve got a sweet safety car for all the “oopsie” incidents our good circuits could possibly posit.
What’s so special about BMW’s XM Red Label safety car?
For reference, BMW is the Bayerische king of safety machines for the MotoGP track. This season will mark the company’s 26th year in circuit-related safety, for which they’ve rolled out a two-time record breaker of a machine:
In plain speak, The XM Red Label safety car is:
- BMW’s very first electrified safety car effort
- “the most powerful BMW M automobile… ever rolled out to be the new figurehead of [the] safety car fleet in MotoGP.”
When can we see BMW’s XM Red Label safety car on the MotoGP circuit?
According to BMW’s Blog, the “XM Label Red” will debut in Qatar in March of 2024 (MotoGP’s opening round), taking over for the brand’s previous safety car, the BMW M3 Competition.
Additional perks of the XM Label Red include the following:
- Flashing front lights
- Safety car roof bar
- Front splitter
- Recaro seats
- Six-point racing harness
- Fire extinguisher
What do others think about BMW’s XM Label Red?
As we all know by now, Dorna Sports’ CEO – Carmelo Ezpeleta – is big on circuit safety, so it was a given that he’d like the thing.
Here’s what he has to say about the debut of BMW’s XM Label Red safety car:
– Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO, Dorna Sports (BMW Blog)
Other statements taken include that of BMW M CEO Franciscus Van Meel:
– Franciscus Van Meel, CEO, BMW M (BMW Blog)
What do you think of BMW’s MotoGP 2024 XM Label Red?