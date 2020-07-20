MotoGP 2020 Season Opener was Not Without Drama

It Could be a Very Interesting Year, Indeed

So far 2020 has not been a good year for MotoGP, but the 2020 season officially kicked off in Jerez on a scorching hot day. Ducati and Yamaha filled the top five spots, and Marc Marquez crashed, which resulted in an injury that he will need surgery for. This year could be interesting in terms of the leaderboard.

2020 was already a bit of a shakeup for MotoGP what with the late start to the season due to COVID-19, and now that the season is underway, we’ll see who is prepared and who isn’t. According to Bruce Allen of Late-Braking MotoGP reposted to Motorcycle.com, “two riders failed to start, five failed to finish, and several others went walkabout and re-entered.”

According to a release from Honda Marquez suffered “transverse diaphyseal fracture to his right humerus” and will have surgery on Tuesday. He nearly crashed, worked his way back to third place, and then had a bad high-side that threw him pretty hard. Fabio Quartararo walked away from the race with his first MotoGP victory.

It will be interesting to see how things go in the rest of the season. We’re just glad to see the racers back out there doing what they do best.