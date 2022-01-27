Japan Joins MotoGP’s Newest MiniGP Series for First Season

Ladies and gents, meet the newest cup to join the MiniGP World Series – and judging by the report from RoadRacing World, Japan’s racers are more than a little enthused to join Australia, Austria, Indonesia and Qatar as new additions for the series to the original 10 ( Alpe Adria, France, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, North America, Portugal, Spain and the UK).

For anybody who isn’t up to date on what MiniGP is, you’re missing out. These seriously fun ‘mini’-machines may only boast a 90 km/h top speed and a low two-digit number of ponies under the proverbial hood, but what they are just as official as the next big bike down the block and what they may lack in grunt, they more than make up for in nimbleness.

Besides. There is something so refreshing about tossing a talented young whippersnapper on a bike strapped to a teeny torpedo and letting them loose on the twisties to wreak mayhem in the name of the good podium proper. Gets your grin on and makes you feel young again, reminds you why you started riding in the first place.

The report tells us that the Japan Series will “ensure an economically viable and equal environment for young riders looking to begin their careers in racing,” with the usual system in place; winners of each country series will qualify for the finals, at which point certain riders will also have the chance to snatch further opportunities on the road to MotoGP.

*Title media sourced from Roadracing World*