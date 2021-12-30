Moto Guzzi’s 2022 Fast Endurance Trophy To Include Gorgeous Race-Prepped V7

Moto Guzzi’s hosting next year’s Fast Endurance Trophy in commemoration of Moto Guzzi’s 100th anniversary – and we’ve gotten a sneak-peek at which bike will be headlining the series.

It’s a beautiful Special Edition V7, and HotCars tells us that we can expect a nice list of track-worthy components and high-performance upgrades for this machine.

“Moto Guzzi has revised the engine for the V7,” comments HotCars.

“After 12 years, the 744 CC engine was let go and replaced with an 853 CC 90-degree V-twin engine. The motorcycle maker has also confirmed that V85TT inspired the displacement. Along with the displacement, the bike’s power has also been boosted.”

That means an upgrade from 52 pretty ponies kicking out 44.2 lb-ft of torque, to 65 HP with 53.8 lb-ft of yank. Very nice.

With the bike boasting 514 lbs., a modern six-speed gearbox and new, big, single-plate dry clutch (combined with a smoother lever pull and nicely synced powertrain), the V7 is purportedly a cinch to ride.

We’re told that the organizers of the Fast Endurance Trophy have “created a special category for the V7 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Moto Guzzi.”

“The V7 bikes will race in their category to showcase their redesigns, and the special-edition bike launched to celebrate the brand’s long-standing history.”

The partnership with custom shop Guareschi Moto was initiated to “prep the motorcycle for track-ready components and structure.”

This includes “new steel elements in the headstock, and the headlights and taillights are also redesigned.”

“Other notable changes include upgrades in the side panels, exhaust tips, and rear mudguard. The rear wheels and driveshaft have increased in size, while the KYB units replace the old rear shocks.”

“The bike now features LED lightning everywhere for riders to cruise down the streets effortlessly. The updated instrument cluster displays the tachometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, and speedometer.”

Heading up the list of tweaks is the new livery. The Moto. Guzzi V7 Special Edition is available in a very nice navy blue (also called the ‘Blue Formale’ shade), and “comes with ‘Grey Casuale’ accents, wire-spoke wheels, and a brown saddle.”

If you’re leaning more toward the V7 Stone, you’ll be getting “three satin finish color schemes as limited editions in Nero Ruvido, Arancione Rame, and Azzurro Ghiaccio.”

Care to toss your wallet at the brand? We don’t blame you. HotCars tells us that “the 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone has a starting price of $8,990, and the limited-edition V7 Centenario that is only available for 2021 costs $9,190.”

Should you wish for the retro V7 Special itself, that variant will put you back around $9,490. That’s a decent amount of cheddar – enough to have us inching toward our piggy bank, at least.

We can’t wait to see this machine in action at the Fast Endurance Trophy; be sure to stick around for updates, we’ll post as the information comes down the pipeline.

In the meantime, be sure to check out other recent newsies from our archives (we highly recommend a peek at the garage of one of Moto Guzzi’s hardest fans, celebrity actor Ewan MacGregor), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from HotCars*