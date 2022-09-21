Moto Guzzi: The V100 Mandello, Fighter Jet Style

Back when we covered the motorcycles in ‘Top Gun: Maverick (2022),’ we were looking at Team Green’s pieces of pretty in a movie about airplanes.

Now, we have a motorcycle whose special edition is literally inspired by the Royal Italian Navy’s F-35B fighter jets.

Care to have a go at the brand that punted it out to the motorcycle community proper?

The Moto Guzzi special edition V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale. Media sourced from Moto Guzzi’s press release.

“On the spectacular stage of the flight deck of the Cavour aircraft carrier, Moto Guzzi and the Italian Navy…celebrated the close ties that have united them for more than one hundred years,” states a press release from Moto Guzzi.

“The event was an emotional occasion, which included the world preview of the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale, a special numbered limited-edition of the latest arrival in the Moto Guzzi family.”

“A technology-rich motorcycle made even more striking in this exclusive version uniting two great names with indissoluble ties to the history of Italy.”

The special Mandello comes in a fleet of 1,913 units (celebrating the founding year of the Royal Italian Navy), complete with an insignia on both sides of the cowl (together with the typical ‘jet intake’ stripes), a “low-visibility tricolour rosette on the sides of the fuel tank, the emblem of the Italian Naval Aviation, and the logo of the Boarded Aircraft Unit.”

With machines like this out on the asphalt, it’s no surprise that the creative well of minds sourcing beauty builds in the bike community never runs out.

What do you think?

