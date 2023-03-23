Metzeler’s 2023 Consumer Rebate Program

2023 is here to stay, and so is Metzeler’s new Consumer Rebate Program featuring pre-paid VISA cards for the win!

Starting March 1st and continuing through April 30th, riders will be able to take advantage of a $25 USD rebate per tire (or $60 USD rebate per set) for the following:

Metzeler Lasertec™

Enduro 3 Sahara

Racetec™ RR

Sportec™ M9 RR

Sportec™ M7 RR

Roadtec™ 01 SE

Roadtec™ 01

Roadtec™ Z8 Interact

Cruisetec™

ME 888 Marathon™ Ultra

Tourance™ Next

Tourance™ Next 2

Karoo™ Street

Karoo™ 4

We also have a list of tires that will be eligible for a $30 USD rebate (per set):

MCE 6 Days Extreme

MC360™ Mid Soft

MC360™ Mid Hard

Metzeler's rubber offerings to the moto populace!

Keep in mind; there’s a bit of fine print that comes with the rebate perk. Metzeler’s press release (sourced from Roadracing World) tells us that riders will also be expected to fill out an online claim form and provide the receipt; only after the grunt work is done will that hot little pre-paid VISA card be yours for the splurging.

“Metzeler is thrilled to announce the consumer rebate program for 2023,” lauds Brian Davenport, Metzeler’s Senior Sales Manager.

“One of our goals was to work alongside our participating dealers and make this program beneficial to various Metzeler riders, whether it be v-twin, sport, or off-road. Metzeler continues to set the industry standard, and we look forward to growing the brand across all segments again in 2023.”

