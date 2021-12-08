Motorcycle NewsMotorcycle gearBSABSA Motorcycles

Merlin Releases Co-Branded Leather Jackets To Commemorate Launch of BSA’s Gold Star

The Hixon jacket: A view of the new Merlin motorcycle jackets that complement the new BSA Gold Star motorcycle

British motorcycle gear brand Merlin has just released a sweet pair of leather jackets to complement the all-new Gold Star that BSA released for the public on December fourth

Following a press release, we learned that Merlin was in full support of BSA’s comeback – and with a shiny machine like the Gold Star resurrecting the brand with a neat 652cc and devilishly handsome looks (very reminiscent of the original model), you can hardly blame them.

The BSA Gold Star - the new motorcycle from BSA that was revealed back on December 4th

To support the launch, Merlin has, according to the press release, “provided a Hixon and an Alton leather jacket, co-branded with embroidered BSA logos to the arms and back of the neck.”

“The details of the jackets remain unchanged, with both constructed from naked cowhide leather and backed by removable thermal linings and CE-approved armour to the shoulders and elbows.”

“The new BSA Gold Star will be available to view on their stand at Motorcycle Live in Hall 4, stand 4D10 until December 12, along with the co-branded Merlin jackets,” finishes the press release. 

For more news on this, be sure to hit up Merlin’s webpage, and drop a comment below – we love hearing from you.

Be sure to also check out other related news from our archives and the photo gallery below, courtesy of Merlin’s press release – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of Merlin’s press release*
