Meet “Reown,” Royal Enfield’s Pre-Owned Website Platform

Royal Enfield has just done what Harley-Davidson did with the release of their H-D1™ Marketplace, and all we can say is this:

What better way to support bikes from the world’s oldest motorcycle company in continuous production than by attracting both old and new to a single, handy-dandy platform?

A view of Royal Enfield’s new platform for buying, selling and upgrading Royal Enfield motorcycles. Media provided by Reown.

“Reown” is Royal Enfield’s website for the task of catering to both the purchasing, selling, and the upgrade of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

We’re told by the Hindustani Times that riders can even trade in their non-Royal Enfield bike for a better RE offering!

A view of Royal Enfield’s new platform for buying, selling and upgrading Royal Enfield motorcycles. Media provided by Reown.

Royal Enfield has been around for well over a century, with India’s market showing off the lion’s share of RE sales figures; as such, Reown has only been debuted to India’s market – though my recent trip to try out the Super Meteor 650 with the company has me convinced that Reown will soon become a global portal, with potential for Europe as well as the U.S. and even Canada.

A view of Royal Enfield’s new platform for buying, selling and upgrading Royal Enfield motorcycles. Media provided by Reown.

Perks of the Reown platform include being able to book an inspection of a Royal Enfield bike from anywhere with a simple online form, as well as the fact that every bike on the platform will have undergone a rigorous 200+ set of technical and mechanical tests to confirm eligibility.

What do you think of Reown?