H-D1™ Marketplace Becomes America’s Largest Online Listing Program for Pre-Owned Harley Bikes

A view of a Harley-Davidson logo at a certified dealership - one where H-D1™ Marketplace bikes can be purchased and sold.

Harley Davidson’s H-D1™ Marketplace is blasting through record-high sales in the pre-owned H-D bikes category – and the dealer-based listings keep coming in. 

Originally a tick on the list connected to Harley Davidson’s 5-year Hardwire Strategy, the H-D1™ Marketplace was designed to “[improve] the desirability of [Harley-Davidson] and protect the value of [H-D] iconic products,” specifically targeting loyal customers desiring easier access to certified sales from the American company.

A view of the seller on the hunt for a new bike, courtesy of the convenience of H-D1™ Marketplace

With the move to an exclusive digital platform, exposure for H-D bike sales increased countrywide, not only guaranteeing H-D clientele a solid sale, but of a more consistent, reliable bang-for-buck that didn’t compromise on quality. 

For H-D, that sale also means a solid commission rate and contribution back to the company in surplus – a welcome upgrade after the sales revenue rollercoaster of the past year.

A view of the market drop for Harley Davidson

The bet paid off in spades, as Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO, and President of Harley-Davidson, states in a recent quote:

“With H-D1™ Marketplace, it was our intention to change the face of the online marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles, aligned to our Hardwire priorities.”

A view of a series of new and pre-owned Harley Davidson bikes, available from a local dealership and also on the all-new H-D1™ Marketplace

“We have seen the power of the H-D Certified™ program, driving desirability, enhancing the overall customer experience, and providing an extra level of confidence for our customers in their purchase.”

A mechanic getting a Harley Davidson bike ready for sales with the aid of the H-D1™ Marketplace

“We wanted to ensure that our riders have access to the largest selection of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles, backed by the strength of our dealers. Today, we have achieved that initial goal. H-D1™ Marketplace will continue to evolve, and it’s our ambition that it becomes the ultimate online home for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles.”

A view of Harley-Davidson bikes lined up in Europe.

With over 22,000 pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycle listings boasting around 1000 H-D Certified™ motorcycles at 540 participating U.S. Harley-Davidson® Dealers, the H-D1™ Marketplace has found a niche that spells sales smarts for the near future. 

A view of a rider enjoying a new Harley Davidson bike

Stay tuned for updates

