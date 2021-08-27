H-D1™ Marketplace Becomes America’s Largest Online Listing Program for Pre-Owned Harley Bikes

Harley Davidson’s H-D1™ Marketplace is blasting through record-high sales in the pre-owned H-D bikes category – and the dealer-based listings keep coming in.

Originally a tick on the list connected to Harley Davidson’s 5-year Hardwire Strategy, the H-D1™ Marketplace was designed to “[improve] the desirability of [Harley-Davidson] and protect the value of [H-D] iconic products,” specifically targeting loyal customers desiring easier access to certified sales from the American company.

With the move to an exclusive digital platform, exposure for H-D bike sales increased countrywide, not only guaranteeing H-D clientele a solid sale, but of a more consistent, reliable bang-for-buck that didn’t compromise on quality.

For H-D, that sale also means a solid commission rate and contribution back to the company in surplus – a welcome upgrade after the sales revenue rollercoaster of the past year.

The bet paid off in spades, as Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO, and President of Harley-Davidson, states in a recent quote:

“With H-D1™ Marketplace, it was our intention to change the face of the online marketplace for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles, aligned to our Hardwire priorities.”

“We have seen the power of the H-D Certified™ program, driving desirability, enhancing the overall customer experience, and providing an extra level of confidence for our customers in their purchase.”

“We wanted to ensure that our riders have access to the largest selection of the best Harley-Davidson motorcycles, backed by the strength of our dealers. Today, we have achieved that initial goal. H-D1™ Marketplace will continue to evolve, and it’s our ambition that it becomes the ultimate online home for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles.”

With over 22,000 pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycle listings boasting around 1000 H-D Certified™ motorcycles at 540 participating U.S. Harley-Davidson® Dealers, the H-D1™ Marketplace has found a niche that spells sales smarts for the near future.

Stay tuned for updates, and while you’re here, why not check out our list of 2021 Harley bikes for a bit of eye candy?