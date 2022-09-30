Marvel X Moto Guzzi: Wolverine Timeline Celebrates Military Connection

Just over a week ago, we covered Moto Guzzi’s ‘Special Edition V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale,’ a piece of pretty commemorating the brand’s founding roots.

Now, the Italian motorcycle marque has gotten themselves into a completely different market – and they look real good on the top shelf of our local comic store.

Marvel’s new limited-edition comic, featuring the Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello. Media sourced from the relevant Moto Guzzi press release.

The graphic novel chosen for the collaboration is none other than Marvel’s ‘Wolverine: A Journey Through Time,’ with the front cover showing off the iconic Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello.

According to Moto Guzzi’s press release, the story itself also commemorates the Eagle brand, with both Wolverine and Moto Guzzi bonding over their respective military backgrounds through the story, which features a woman from Logan/James Howlett’s past.

Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello. Media sourced from the relevant Moto Guzzi press release.

The connection is both touching and pertinent, and perfectly balances Marvel’s lineup of super villains, bike chases, and more.

‘Wolverine: A Journey Through Time (Viaggio nel Tempo)’ will be made available, “ in Italian and English from the month of October in the Moto Guzzi Museum in Mandello del Lario and in the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera, as well as at participating Moto Guzzi dealerships.”

Moto Guzzi’s V100 Mandello. Media sourced from Moto Guzzi.

For more information, be sure to hit up Moto Guzzi’s website, and check back here for updates -both on our homepage and by subscribing to our newsletter, where the best of the latest is hand-delivered twice a week.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.