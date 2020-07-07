Man Rides from Border-to-Border on His Harley-Davidson Livewire

Mexican Border to Canadian Border

Nobody doubted the Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire to perform, but a lot of people think the range is too short for the bike’s high price tag and everyone says there’s not enough fast-charging infrastructure to support electric motorcycles nationwide. One man decided to see what it was like to take his LiveWire on a long-distance ride. He rode his new LiveWire from the Mexican border all the way to the Canadian border.

Diego Cardenas, a California resident, had his trip to Spain canceled due to COVID-19, so he decided to make the trip from the bottom of the country to the top. He rode along what’s known as the West Coast Green Highway. The WCGH is a route that has DC fast charging station along with it ever 25 to 50 miles or so. The route follows Interstate 5 and other major roadways in Washington, Oregon, and California.

“I wanted to be a part of Harley-Davidson history and have my future grandkids be able to talk about how their grandfather was the first H-D electric motorcycle owner to do such a ride,” said Cardenas. “I wanted to show the world that electric charging infrastructure is growing and be an inspiration for others to try riding electric motorcycles like the LiveWire.”

He rode over 1,400 miles. He took his time and made stops at places he wanted to see along the way. Taking the WCGH meant he had plenty of charging stations. It also shows what it could be like doing long-distance travel on an electric motorcycle if the infrastructure was in place. Cardenas started in San Ysidro, California, and ended in Blaine, Washington.

It sounds like a heck of a trip, and I’m sure it was easier than a lot of people thought it would be, but there are still concerns with electric bikes. If the infrastructure was there, though, the game would be changed. Cardenas has proved that. Check out his full journey here.