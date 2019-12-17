Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman Finish Long Way Up on LiveWires

From Ushuaia, Argentina to Los Angeles, California

When I first hear that Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman were going to take Harley-Davidson’s new LiveWire from Argentina to California for another show called Long Way Up, I was a bit skeptical. Where would they charge the bikes? Well, now the team has finished the ride and they made it all the way on the electric motorcycles.

According to ADVPulse, the guys got charges along the way. Locals helped them charge the bikes and even they sometimes charged with gas generators, which goes against the whole not-using-gas thing, but oh well. The guys were flanked by a couple of Rivian trucks, and a slew of camera folks on other motorcycles. Once into the U.S. charging stations were plentiful.

They left Ushuaia, Argentina, on September 19th. The team covered between 120-180 miles each day when south of the U.S. border. From there, the team could cover about 300 miles each day. There were gas-powered support vehicles along the way carrying battery banks. With all the support it seems kind of odd to have done the trip on the LiveWire, but it’s still an interesting run. It’ll be cool to see how the bikes fared along the way and what obstacles the team came across.