Long Way Up Is Coming to Apple TV+ on September 18

Long Time Coming

I’d already reported that Ewan McGregor and Charlie Boorman’s new show Long Way Up would be coming to Apple TV+. At that time I didn’t have a date for it. Now, it has been officially announced that the air date for the show is September 18, 2020, according to Motorcycle News. So, mark your calendars.

In case you missed it, McGregor and Boorman traveled from South America in Ushuaia to Los Angeles, California, over 13,000 miles for this latest version of their motorcycle adventure show. Instead of doing the adventure on BMW adventure bikes, the two decided to do something different. They rode electric bikes.

And not just any electric bikes, mind you, they both rode the new Harley LiveWire electric motorcycles. This came with new issues for the duo, and it showed that there simply isn’t the infrastructure in place in many parts of the world to support electric motorcycles.

I’m kind of bummed the show will be on Apple TV+ the last thing I need is yet another streaming service. Unless I can watch with a free trial, I don’t know if I’d be willing to pay for the service. That said, I’m sure the show is enjoyable, and it would be cool to see these guys put the LiveWire to the test.