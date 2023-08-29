Listen To The Kawasaki ZH2 With SC-Project Exhaust Blast Down The Autobahn

The renowned German highway is famed for its unrestricted speed zone, permitting car and motorcycle enthusiasts to test the capabilities of their vehicles without any legal speed limits. This enables you to attain speeds similar to those seen in MotoGP and even Formula 1 races, all without the need for a dedicated racetrack.

To provide a glimpse into the exhilarating experience of unrestricted riding on the Autobahn, the AutoTopNL YouTube channel shared a first-person recording featuring a 2022 Kawasaki ZH2 equipped with an SC-Project exhaust, pushing it to its maximum potential and achieving speeds of 272 km/h (169 mph).